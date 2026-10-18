3 Expert-Backed Cardinals vs Rams Prop Bets for Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams prepare for battle today at SoFi Stadium for Week 6 action, and with it being the only late game in FOX's window, plenty of attention will be on this NFC West clash.

Three of the best expert-backed prop bets we could find:

Tyler Higbee 30+ Receiving Yards

Geoff Clark, Covers.com: "Higbee has topped 62 receiving yards in three straight games and caught five of six targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in his only meeting with Arizona last season.

"Even with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams commanding targets, Higbee leads the Rams with a 117.3 QB rating when targeted.

"Arizona has also allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends, giving Higbee another favorable spot to stay hot."

Jacoby Brissett OVER 6.5 Rushing Yards

Nick Giffen, Action Network: "Brissett has cleared this in four of five games, and the Rams have allowed QBs to clear this in four of five games, including a season high to Josh Allen last week.

"Allen, along with four of the five QBs the Rams have faced, all rushed for at or above their median rush yards in a game this season against the Rams, and that Jameis Winston game was the game he replaced Jaxson Dart, so that's a big caveat.

"Arizona should be in a heavy trailing script, giving Brissett plenty of dropbacks a chance to tuck and scramble, and he's unlikely going to have to take any kneel-downs as a heavy underdog."

Matthew Stafford UNDER 283.5 Passing Yards

Ben Solak, ESPN: "The Los Angeles Rams are 12.5-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals this week. They ran the ball with impunity against Arizona last season. Running backs had 253 yards on 33 carries in the Rams' Week 14 win and 119 on 25 carries in a Week 18 win. That kept Stafford from totaling big days through the air. In fact, Stafford has gone below this number in seven straight games against the Cardinals, last clearing it in 2021.

"Though the Rams had a tougher day running the football than expected last week against the Buffalo Bills, their running game remains one of the league's best by success rate. The Bills have allowed only 3.7 yards per carry to running backs this season, the seventh-lowest figure through five weeks; the Cardinals, at 4.2 allowed, are more around league average. With OL Alaric Jackson suspended, the Rams seem less likely to pass it and risk big hits on Stafford in what should be a quiet divisional win."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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