The Aaron Rodgers-to-Cardinals Dream is Dead

Though it may have never bled into reality, the Arizona Cardinals/Aaron Rodgers dream pairing can be put to rest.

After plenty of rumors have circulated the two in recent days, NFL insider Ian Rapoport says there's no substance.

"No legs for that one. Certainly don't expect that, don't expect him to sign in Arizona. I expect if he is going to play, to play for Pittsburgh," said Rapoport on The Pat McAfee Show.

"... When he decides to play football, if he decides to play football, I expect it to be for the Steelers."

"I certainly don't expect Aaron Rodgers to sign with Arizona..



If he's going to play I expect it to be for the Pittsburgh Steelers" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/z3uHlGDNuh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 6, 2026

Rodgers to Arizona smoke first began to rise when CBS Sports initially suggested the pairing could make sense this summer, as the Cardinals could use an upgrade at quarterback while Arizona's cast of weapons is considered more enticing than Pittsburgh's.

There's also the opportunity to work with new Cardinals OC Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Rodgers' offensive coordinator in Green Bay and also spent time with him in New York. When Hackett was the Denver Broncos' head coach, many believe a trade for Rodgers almost materialized there.

However, it didn't sound like Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur was focused on getting Rodgers in the building.

"Honestly right now we're focused on the guys that we got coming in," LaFleur said on the Jim Rome Show. "You got the unit that we have with Gardner and Jacoby and [Kedon] Slovis. Then we drafted Carson Beck in the third round, he'll be here Thursday finally. We're trying to do some Zoom stuff. So we got a room we're excited to work with and that's solely where my focus is."

The Steelers recently placed a tag on Rodgers that ensured Pittsburgh would get a compensatory pick if he signed elsewhere before July 22. After that date, he can't sign anywhere else.

As Rapoport said, it's highly expected for Rodgers to return to Pittsburgh — where does that leave Arizona?

The Cardinals will first need to settle Brissett's contract disputes, as the veteran is seeking a payraise entering the final year of his contract. If not Brissett, the Cardinals may lean on the veteran free agent signing of Minshew or the third-round pick in Beck.

Rodgers never felt like a needed option for Arizona, though he would have been a fun plug into the lineup for 2026 — especially for a team that will certainly look to get more eyes on them.