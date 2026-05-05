Cardinals WR Just Added More Fuel to the Aaron Rodgers Drama

The Arizona Cardinals have recently been involved in chatter surrounding the status of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, previously with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has yet to make a decision in regards to his 2026 future. Retirement or back to the Steel City to play for new head coach Mike McCarthy – who spent years with Rodgers in Green Bay - appeared to be the only options on the table.

Yet recent buzz online, prompted by CBS Sports connecting Rodgers to the desert, has suggested the Cardinals are a landing spot for one of football's greatest quarterbacks. This isn't the first time it's been highlighted by prominent media outlets, either.

The fire has again been doused, but this time by a current Cardinals player in wide receiver Kendrick Bourne:

@AaronRodgers12 Come on we waiting on you 👀😁 — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@KendrickBourne_) May 5, 2026

Bourne, a free agent signing this offseason, obviously is having some fun with the situation.

The Cardinals currently have Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck in their room entering 2026.

Brissett is the projected starter but is hoping for a pay raise by not attending voluntary offseason team workouts.

Arizona is aware of the situation and reportedly willing to play ball with Brissett.

“We have had good dialogue," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said before the draft.

"Both Mike and I have had good dialogue with Jacoby. Obviously, this is the voluntary portion of everything. We'll continue to have conversations with Jacoby, but things are in a good spot.”

While one NFL general manager believes Brissett will be traded, that would essentially be the only path for Rodgers to actually land in the desert.

If Rodgers could somehow find his way to the Cardinals, he would have some enticing options to work with here.

The obvious is All-Pro tight end Trey McBride, though the presence of receivers Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. mixed with running backs Tyler Allgeier and Jeremiyah Love is also enticing for any quarterback.

The Cardinals' offensive line was also upgraded through free agency and the draft, though a big selling point could be the presence of Cardinals offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The two have a well established relationship dating back to their time together in Green Bay and New York, which could be a selling point for Rodgers' presence, if at all a possibility.

Does it feel likely? Not very much, though even with Bourne getting in on the fun, it's interesting the noise, buzz or whatever you want to call it isn't going away.