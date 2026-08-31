After Wake-Up Call, Cardinals Star Walter Nolen Sends Message Ahead of 2026

Arizona Cardinals DL Walter Nolen III is healthy.

That wasn't the case at this point last season, where Nolen suffered a calf injury prior to training camp before missing the first half of 2025. Nolen played six games before suffering a knee injury that required offseason surgery.

The Cardinals' defense is different with Nolen's presence in the trenches — that's not a secret.

"Wholeheartedly, I feel like it starts with us, especially talking about my position," said Nolen when speaking with reporters on the impact of an elite defensive lineman.

"I feel like I'm the heartbeat of the defense. A lot of times, I feel like when I'm on the field, things move a little bit differently. So as long as I'm out there, I feel like we're gonna kick ass."

That certainly felt like the case, even through Nolen's small but impactful six-game stint last season. The former first-round pick flashed every bit of dominance fans and analysts projected.

"I like to say that last year the word for my season was patience," said Nolen. "I couldn't get on the field when I wanted to, and then when I got out there I got hurt, so I learned how to be patient with myself. A lot of that's gonna just slow down the game for me."

The game slowing down for Nolen only means the Ole Miss product will play faster — which isn't a good sign for opposing offensive lines. Nolen previously said he dropped ten pounds due to cutting out junk food from his diet, and he feels great after doing so.

He also feels healthy ahead of his sophomore season, one that could see a massive year-two jump many players in the league experience.

"I'm just looking forward to Week 1. That's it," he said.

"I'm taking every day as a blessing. Last year was a real wake up call for me that the sport can be taken away at any time. So I just been taking it day by day."

Football is the ultimate team game. Very rarely do individual players wreak enough havoc to impact a game by themselves.

Nolen isn't quite there yet, but he's on the cusp of becoming one of Arizona's best players regardless of the side of the ball. If what we saw in 2025 was an appetizer, 2026's entree could feed families.

"I'm confident in the Lord, and I'm confident in the work that I've been putting in," Nolen added.