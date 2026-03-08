Cardinals 7-Round Mock Draft: Pre-Free Agency Edition

NFL free agency is almost here, and the Arizona Cardinals have plenty of spots to fill.

The next few weeks will largely dictate how the 2026 draft will shape up for Arizona, as the Cardinals will likely plug numerous holes along the offensive/defensive line, and perhaps even quarterback as well.

A full seven-round mock draft before free agency frenzy begins:

Round 1, Pick 3: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

This is an often-mocked pick for the Cardinals, but for good reason. Mauigoa projects as one of the best right tackle prospects in this draft and immediately covers a hole in Arizona for the foreseeable future.

It doesn't matter who is throwing or running the ball in the desert, they need premium protection on both sides of the line of scrimmage. With Paris Johnson Jr. on the left, Mauigoa is able to anchor the opposite side for years immediately and for years to come.

Round 2, Pick 34: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Cardinals need a pristine pass rusher opposite of Josh Sweat, and that could come in the form of Howell. What he lacks in the run game, he makes up for in his ability to get after the quarterback.

There's a cast of bodies in Arizona to fill that other OLB role, and while Howell isn't a three-down player at this moment in time, his pass rush prowess alone should upgrade the Cardinals' ability to get after the passer.

Round 3, Pick 65: Connor Lew, Auburn, OL

This could be defined as a luxury pick, but in the third round, Lew is one of the best offensive line prospects still on the board.

After only playing exclusive center snaps at Auburn, would he be able to learn how to immediately contribute at either guard spot? In the long-term, this could be an ideal replacement for current starting center Hjalte Froholdt.

Round 4, Pick 104: Skyler Bell, WR, UCONN

The Cardinals are set to lose both slot wide receivers in Zay Jones and Greg Dortch this free agent period. The hole at WR3 isn't talked about compared to other positions of need — but it is something the Cardinals have to figure out at some point in the offseason.

Bell is a receiver capable of playing inside or outside with the ability to take the top off of defenses with his speed, which is something Arizona hasn't had in years.

Round 5, Pick 142: Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati

The Godfather lands here in the fifth round as an undersized nose tackle that is quick off the ball. The Cardinals are simply in need of bodies at this position, and there's worse depth pieces in this class than Corleone.

Round 6, Pick 183: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Claiborne is a late-round potential gem at the running back position thanks to his versatility and speed out of the backfield.

The size and strength aren't ideal for an NFL ball-carrier, which is partly why he falls to Day 3, though his home-run hitting ability would be a fun change of pace in Arizona's backfield.

Round 7, Pick 216: Eric Gentry, LB, USC

I'll continue mocking this into fruition. Gentry is a versatile defender that can play numerous spots on defense and would be a high upside dart throw in the last round of the draft. Would Nick Rallis be able to do anything with him? If not, there's no sweating losing out on a seventh-round selection.