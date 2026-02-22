Cardinals Attack Trenches, Steal QB in Seven-Round Mock Draft

The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2026 NFL Draft with a full slate of picks, which includes the third overall selection.

Needless to say, Arizona has prime opportunity to really advance their rebuild this offseason along with $39 million in cap space in free agency.

Yet playoff teams are built in the draft, and in this seven-round mock draft, Arizona gets back to basics:

Round 1, Pick 3: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This pick won't sell jerseys, nor is it meant to. Arizona needs serious work along the offensive line and take a great step forward here with the plug-and-play Mauigoa at right tackle to act as an anchor opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. up front.

Regardless of who is under center for Arizona, strong tackle play is essential moving forward.

Round 2, Pick 34: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After losing out on Rueben Bain Jr., we'll take a great consolation prize and teammate Akheem Mesidor.

Mesidor produced on the game's biggest stage to finish his 2025 season with 12.5 sacks. He's an older prospect (will be 25 by next season) though his ability to disrupt the run and get after quarterbacks should bode well opposite of Josh Sweat.

Round 3, Pick 65: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) catches a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This might be a luxury pick given Arizona's talent at wide receiver and other needs, but if the Cardinals are drafting by the BPA (best player available) motto, it was hard to pass on Branch here.

Simply put, Branch can fly on the field. The Cardinals need a slot receiver with both Greg Dortch and Zay Jones set to hit free agency, and in a Mike LaFleur offense that should be able to easily get receivers in open space, this could be a dynamic fit.

Round 4, Pick 104: Billy Schrauth, OG, Notre Dame

Notre Dame offensive lineman Billy Schrauth participates in a drill during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

The interior of the Cardinals' offensive line needs attention just like tackle, and here to start Day 3 we'll take the versatile Schrauth — who has registered snaps at both left and right guard during his time with Notre Dame.

Schrauth adds versatily and depth to a Cardinals' interior that simply seems unresolved both for the immediate and long-term future. Perhaps second-year OL coach Justin Frye can develop him into something bigger.

Round 5, Pick 141: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Cardinals aren't looking for their quarterback of the future here, but rather not minding a lottery ticket with Allar, who was once projected to be a top pick in the draft before his stock plummeted.

Allar doesn't offer much mobility but reportedly has impressed teams with handling the mental side of playing the position. The development here is a longshot, but such is life as a fifth-round pick with little expectations in the post-Kyler Murray era.

Round 6, Pick 182: Logan Jones, C, Iowa

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) looks on before the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

It feels like you can never go wrong taking an offensive lineman from Iowa — one that won college football's award for being the top center while also taking home All-American honors as well.

Jones has only played center in his college career, but having a future development plan behind Hjalte Froholdt might not be a bad thing.

Round 7, Pick 217: Eric Gentry, LB, USC

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Gentry (you remember him, Arizona State fans!) is a value version of Isaiah Simmons in terms of bringing athleticism and the versatility to play multiple positions without the first-round price tag.

Can the Cardinals find a spot for Gentry? Arizona's experimented previously with moving players around. Perhaps defensive coordinator Nick Rallis could maximize his strengths, but the upside here in the seventh is worth the gamble for a front seven that could use more talent.