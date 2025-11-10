Grading Cardinals' Devastating Loss to Seahawks
A primetime road win in Dallas on Monday night gave fans a sliver of hope that the Arizona Cardinals had turned a corner and figured out a way to win after a demoralizing five game losing streak.
That hope died on Sunday when they traveled to Seattle and left with a devastating 44-22 loss to bring the season's record to 3-7.
The outcome of some games comes down to the wire, like it did a few weeks ago when the Cardinals lost at home to the Seahawks on a last second field goal.
This go-around, the outcome was clear in the first quarter after DeMarcus Lawrence became just the fourth player in NFL history to have multiple fumble recovery touchdowns in the same game.
Division rivalries have a habit of being barn-burners and this one was no exception. Seattle punched the Cardinals in the face early on and built a commanding lead in the first half. Attempts at a comeback were there, but injuries and poor execution put the stopper on any real chance at a victory.
The playoffs might still be a mathematical possibility for the Cardinals, but anyone watching these games can see that something in the organization is broken. That, however, is a topic for a different article.
For now, let's go position by position and assign grades after this most recent Seattle beatdown.
Offense
Quarterback: C
Jacoby Brissett got his fourth start on Sunday and took a step back.
Blame for the two early fumble recovery touchdowns falls on both Brissett and the offensive line, but giving up fourteen points off of mistakes early in the first quarter is a recipe for disaster.
With such a deficit, the Cardinals tried throwing their way back into the game. Brissett had 44 pass attempts but only completed 22 of them, 50% completion rarely leads to wins in this league.
McBride was a steady target, but most of Brissett's throws to other receivers looked off all afternoon, partially due to the intense amount of pressure he was consistently under from a much-improved Seahawks defensive line.
Offensive Line: F
Arguably, the worst offensive line performance of the year.
This unit gave up five sacks and ten quarterback hits, a rate that ensured that Brissett never felt fully comfortable.
The right side of the line continues to look like a turnstile with both Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum, not to mention Will Hernandez, playing some of the worst football of their careers.
Nothing feels easy for this group. They have been poor run blockers all season, but took a nose dive in the pass protection department in this must-win divisional game.
Running Back: B-
It looks like Emari Demercado has earned some trust back from the coaching staff, and he shows off that he has home-run ability every so often. This week it took the form of a 55-yard run that set the Cardinals up in scoring position.
On the other side, Bam Knight took the majority of carries and only managed 2.8 yards per carry behind a struggling offensive line.
Tight End: A
McBride is the most talented and dependable player on the offensive side of the ball and it isn't particularly close.
He was targeted 13 times and caught 9 passes for 127 yards and a score. True elite tight end numbers, a feat he seems to accomplish week after week even when the rest of his team is struggling.
Wide Receiver: D
Despite being in a hole early, the wide receiver room only managed 67 total yards of offense. Not a recipe for success when your team needs to throw its way into a comeback.
Marvin Harrison, Jr. looked great in Dallas on Monday, but the issues of earlier in the season raised their head again on Sunday. He was targeted 12 times, but only managed to bring down 3 of them for 33 yards.
In his defense, many of the passes that came his way were uncatchable but a couple of key drops spring to mind that set off the alarms in the back of your head about Harrison, Jr's consistency issues.
Defense
Defensive Line: D
If this was arguably the offensive line's worst game of the year, it isn't arguable in the case of the defensive line.
For a group that was supposed to be the star of the defensive side of the ball this year, they did not show up in Seattle for some reason.
Josh Sweat managed one sack, but otherwise Sam Darnold was largely untouched the whole game and the stable of Seahawks running backs combined for nearly 200 yards on the ground.
The future of this group is also now in question after 2024 and 2025 first round defensive picks, Darius Robinson and Walter Nolen III, both sustained injuries in the fourth quarter.
Linebacker: C
Mack Wilson, Sr. was out for this one, giving rookie Cody Simon his first chance at running the green dot full-time.
Overall, he played like a rookie. He tied for team lead in tackles and did bat down a pass, but he also whiffed on several run assignments throughout the afternoon.
Secondary: C
The Cardinals' secondary has been one of the highlights of the team in 2025. In the rare occasions when playing at full-strength they have looked like a top unit in the league with a wealth of young talent, unfortunately that has rarely happened.
Garrett Williams did play, and a slip in sticky coverage on Jaxon Smith-Njigba gave the Seahawks a commanding lead in the first quarter from which they never looked back.
It also continues to be a down year for 7x Pro Bowler Budda Baker who is not playing at the level that he has set as the standard for years.
Rookie corner Denzel Burke brought down his second interception in two games and had some other highs including a pass defensed and a tackle for loss, but was also taken advantage of at times.