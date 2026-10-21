Cardinals Battling Injuries, Illness and Weather as Broncos Prep Begins

ARIZONA — The weather is changing, and while your coworkers are fighting off the sickness around the office, so too are the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur told reporters Budda Baker and Jedrick Wills would miss practice due to illness today while Jeremiyah Love, Walter Nolen and Andrew Wingard won't practice due to their respective injuries.

"Just get this out of the way for you guys. So Jeremiyah [Love], Walt [Nolen] and Dewey [Wingard] will all be not practicing today, and then [we] got a little bit of an illness going around from a player, coaches [perspective] too, but from a player perspective, Budda and Jedrick Wills will be out. We'll know more a little bit as we go throughout the week. So, going to take it day by day with those guys," said LaFleur.

The Cardinals are beginning Week 7 prep for the Denver Broncos.

Arizona also had to move up their practice time just to account for the weather. Storms and flood warnings are prevalent throughout the Valley, which forced the Cardinals to move their practice time up by an hour.

"They're good. I mean, it wasn't a huge adjustment. We got through all of our meetings. Nothing was rushed," LaFleur said of adjusting the practice schedule.

"The biggest thing is what I like about our schedule, not only from a meeting perspective, a lifting perspective, do all those things, is guys don't mind eating before walkthroughs. And then because obviously it's still just a walk-through, jog-through type deal, and then you give them that extra hour to let it digest a little bit more, if you will, and then you go practice. Well, we're going straight from walk-through to practice, so the biggest adjustment really was just making sure they got a little grub in them before their normal time I guess."

Arizona, sitting at 2-4, is hoping to string together consecutive wins for the first time all season with Denver making the trek to State Farm Stadium.

What does LaFleur have to combat the traveling illness? Not much.

"I guess I could cancel everything. I don't know. I'm not a doctor. I drink some electrolytes and get some sleep," LaFleur joked. "So I don't know. Yeah, but it's a good question. I don't know."

The Cardinals will reveal their first injury reports of Week 7 later today, so we'll see who exactly is impacted by the array of issues currently impacting the team.

Fans and players alike may be indulging in some chicken noodle soup tonight.