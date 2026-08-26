Cardinals 'Dominate' Packers in Joint Practice After Slow Start

It's not about how you start, but rather how you finish.

The Arizona Cardinals know that all too well after completing their joint practice against the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, where majority of their starters got work ahead of Friday's preseason game that will likely see both sides play backups.

That placed an important emphasis for today's Cardinals vs Packers practice, as today was the last opportunity for both sides to sharpen their tools against live action before the regular season arrives.

Slow Start For Cardinals

It was, by all accounts, a dominant Green Bay start on both sides of the ball.

"I’m not sure what looks worse, the Cardinals offensive line or their secondary. Every time I look over to the Packers’ side of the field, Love is completing a big pass downfield," wrote Theo Mackie on X.

Brissett reportedly struggled early on, throwing an interception after being blitzed by Green Bay's defense. His receiver fell down, which saw Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse house a pick-six.

Brandon Cisse jumps a Jacoby Brissett pass to the sideline and picks it off. Looked like the receiver fell down. Cisse got up and returned it all the way. Not sure if he was down. Crowd loved it. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 26, 2026

Defensively, the Cardinals saw Packers quarterback Jordan Love get hot early during team periods.

"Jordan Love on fire early. Completed 8 of 10 passes in the first team period. Only incompletions were a no-call on what might have been DPI and a drop by Chris Brooks," said Rob Demovsky.

Arizona's defense has largely been eye-opening for wrong reasons during training camp and preseason action. It appeared to be trending towards that notion once again in Green Bay.

Love to Reed for a big gain. The offense is absolutely scorching the Cards defense rn. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) August 26, 2026

However, roughly midway through practice, the tide began to turn in Arizona's favor. Both of the Cardinals' offense and defense appeared to pick their level of play up to finish practice strong.

Cardinals Finish Strong vs Packers

Marvin Harrison Jr. made noise throughout the day, most notably after igniting the entire Cardinals' sideline after an incredible catch in the end zone.

"Marvin Harrison Jr. 👀 The entire… and I mean entire #AZCardinals team ran off the sidelines to celebrate with the wide receiver after a beautiful toe-tap touchdown," wrote Zach Gershman.

Here is that Marvin Harrison Fade TD on #Packers Rookie CB Brandon Cisse.



Learning reps pic.twitter.com/0vtY332Whm — Alexander Basara (@Basaraski) August 26, 2026

Particularly in the final portions of the joint practice is where the Cardinals shined, dominating two-minute drills against the Packers' first and second-team units.

"Cardinals’ No. 2 offense wins the 2 minute as well. That’s 0 for 4 for GB in 2 minute," wrote Rob Demovsky.

Other Packers media agreed.

To put it bluntly, the #Packers did not win the end of that practice. Offense or defense. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 26, 2026

From Kyle Malzhan: "I’m going to say this bluntly - the #Cardinals are dominating the #Packers to end practice during these two-minute drills. And having fun with it in the process going crazy on Green Bay’s home practice field."

Cardinals dominated the move-the-ball and two-minute portion of team work vs. Packers. Physicality set on a hit from Wingard, then offense had big catches from Harrison and McBride. Defense also got stops against Packers 1s. #AZCardinals — J.P. Shadrick (@jpshadrick) August 26, 2026

A huge emphasis all offseason has been on finishing. Packers had a chance to show that off against the Cardinals. Failed on both offense and defense. Golden drops the touchdown down 7. Defense gets dog walked down the field and gives up the touchdown and the 2 for the loss. Now… — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) August 26, 2026

"Slow start but fantastic finish for offense today in Green Bay," wrote Darren Urban.

It's tough to realistically win or lose a joint practice, though it was good to see Arizona rebound and finish strong in Green Bay.

All Simi Fehoko does is score touchdowns. Practice finishes with Fehoko making a nice grab across the middle. If I were to score this practice, I would score it a tie or a slight Cardinals win based on their furious finish of energy plays. — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) August 26, 2026

"Truly a tale of two halves with this practice. In the end, would call it a tie or a slight Cardinals win," said Mackie.