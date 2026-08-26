Cardinals 'Dominate' Packers in Joint Practice After Slow Start
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It's not about how you start, but rather how you finish.
The Arizona Cardinals know that all too well after completing their joint practice against the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, where majority of their starters got work ahead of Friday's preseason game that will likely see both sides play backups.
That placed an important emphasis for today's Cardinals vs Packers practice, as today was the last opportunity for both sides to sharpen their tools against live action before the regular season arrives.
Slow Start For Cardinals
It was, by all accounts, a dominant Green Bay start on both sides of the ball.
"I’m not sure what looks worse, the Cardinals offensive line or their secondary. Every time I look over to the Packers’ side of the field, Love is completing a big pass downfield," wrote Theo Mackie on X.
Brissett reportedly struggled early on, throwing an interception after being blitzed by Green Bay's defense. His receiver fell down, which saw Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse house a pick-six.
Defensively, the Cardinals saw Packers quarterback Jordan Love get hot early during team periods.
"Jordan Love on fire early. Completed 8 of 10 passes in the first team period. Only incompletions were a no-call on what might have been DPI and a drop by Chris Brooks," said Rob Demovsky.
Arizona's defense has largely been eye-opening for wrong reasons during training camp and preseason action. It appeared to be trending towards that notion once again in Green Bay.
However, roughly midway through practice, the tide began to turn in Arizona's favor. Both of the Cardinals' offense and defense appeared to pick their level of play up to finish practice strong.
Cardinals Finish Strong vs Packers
Marvin Harrison Jr. made noise throughout the day, most notably after igniting the entire Cardinals' sideline after an incredible catch in the end zone.
"Marvin Harrison Jr. 👀 The entire… and I mean entire #AZCardinals team ran off the sidelines to celebrate with the wide receiver after a beautiful toe-tap touchdown," wrote Zach Gershman.
Particularly in the final portions of the joint practice is where the Cardinals shined, dominating two-minute drills against the Packers' first and second-team units.
"Cardinals’ No. 2 offense wins the 2 minute as well. That’s 0 for 4 for GB in 2 minute," wrote Rob Demovsky.
Other Packers media agreed.
From Kyle Malzhan: "I’m going to say this bluntly - the #Cardinals are dominating the #Packers to end practice during these two-minute drills. And having fun with it in the process going crazy on Green Bay’s home practice field."
"Slow start but fantastic finish for offense today in Green Bay," wrote Darren Urban.
It's tough to realistically win or lose a joint practice, though it was good to see Arizona rebound and finish strong in Green Bay.
"Truly a tale of two halves with this practice. In the end, would call it a tie or a slight Cardinals win," said Mackie.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin