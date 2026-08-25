Cardinals Excited to Join 'Special' Packers Training Camp Tradition

ARIZONA — Life, oftentimes, is like riding a bike.

Sometimes you just need to get out of the scorching desert heat to do it.

The Arizona Cardinals pack their bags for their preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers with a joint practice scheduled for Wednesday and the actual game set for Friday. Starters are unlikely to play in the finale, placing a special emphasis on their practice with Green Bay — for a few reasons.

The Cardinals will take part in the beloved tradition of riding bikes with kids to practice, a two-wheeled heritage that initially dates back to the late 1950s, where children would line up outside of the Packers' locker room to offer rides to the practice field.

A young fan rides his bike along side Green Bay Packers players participating in the DreamDrive during the fifth day of training camp on Aug. 3, 2026, outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's one of the league's most recognizable events, and Arizona's excited to take part.

"It's a cool place. They got the bikes with the kids and stuff like that, and that's for a cool cause for the locals. And so we'll do that too, just like a lot of the other teams do when they joint [practice]," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said during his Monday press conference.

LaFleur is also set to face his brother and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. The only other active brother/head coach duo in the NFL is Jim and John Harbaugh.

"You got to be on the same page, so it's easier, I would say, to be on the same page with your brother who you talk to about five times a day anyway. So that's been really good," LaFleur added on facing up against his brother.

The Packers have already put out a request for young fans of any team to bring their bikes prior to practice so the Cardinals can also participate in the tradition.

Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez was pretty amped to enjoy the bicycle ride — even if the Packers fans might not know exactly who he is.

"It's cool, man. Because you see the pictures, it's their tradition over there. So it's awesome, man. Any sort of way you can share a smile with somebody that's just there for the love of the game, and they don't even necessarily need to know who you are, right? It's just for the love of football, man," Lopez said.

"For the love of just being able to share those whatever 5, 10 minutes and share that memory, it's heartwarming. It's a good way to start practice or finish practice. I don't know when we do it, but it keeps you going, man. It's something that I know my family or my lady's gonna ask about, 'How was that?' So it's gonna be really cool."