Cardinals Reveal Carson Beck Injury Update as Preseason Continues

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the depths of preseason play dealing with injuries.

Jeremiyah Love has been the latest talking point, though fellow rookie Carson Beck and his ribs injury from the Hall of Fame Game also lingers.

Beck was a late scratch ahead of Thursday's preseason tilt in Las Vegas despite practicing all week. Many believed the Cardinals were simply being precautious with Beck, though head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters there's still discomfort.

"It's day by day. Full transparency, the discomfort's still just kind of there. So [we're] just wanting to let him heal a little bit more and when we're ready to go, we're ready to go. It's not going to be long term, like I said, but that's where we're at," LaFleur said on Beck.

The Cardinals loved what they saw from Beck in preseason action, as the third-round pick completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown.

Arizona has been fairly precautious with injuries, so it wouldn't be a surprise to not see Beck in either of the final two preseason matchups against the Dallas Cowboys or Green Bay Packers.

After Beck didn't play in Las Vegas, LaFleur called Beck a "tough dude" and said there was no concern:

"Tough dude. No concern level really. If this would have been flag football or seven-on-seven, we would have trotted him out there, and he could have thrown," LaFleur said.

"He just had discomfort, and it's one of those things I was actually talking to [Matthew] Stafford about, and that sometimes a few days later, it feels a little bit worse. Being the preseason, I just didn't want to risk it. I know it was kind of a bummer for our fan base, and you guys, and me, and all of us, because we want to see these guys out there, but it was what it was. We thought that was in the best interest to make sure that we sat him back."

We'll see if Beck can make any progress this week. If he doesn't make significant steps, the Cardinals very likely won't let him play on Saturday night.

Arizona will have an interesting decision to make, as all of Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew likely won't play against Green Bay in the finale — do the Cardinals have their veterans play on Saturday? What's that look like with Beck's availability?

Questions will soon be answered.