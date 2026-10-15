Cardinals Fans Take Aim at Michael Bidwill With Blunt ‘Sell the Team’ Billboard

Arizona Cardinals fans are making their voices heard loud and clear.

The team's 1-4 start to the 2026 regular season has been one of many final straws for the Red Sea, who have now taken out billboards to voice their frustrations towards owner Michael Bidwill.

"Michael. Please sell the team," one billboard reads.

Arizona Cardinals fans are voicing their frustrations with the state of the franchise and owner Michael Bidwill.



A fundraiser started by Arizona sports influencer Nathan Kropp, who goes by Mr. AZ Sports on social media, raised money to post a pair of digital billboards in the… pic.twitter.com/iOZqrp4v4r — KTAR News 92.3 (@KTAR923) October 15, 2026

Public pressure is ramping up on Bidwill and the Cardinals' organization as a whole to turn things around. Arizona hasn't made the playoffs since 2021 while their last NFC West title came in 2015. From 2021-25, the Cardinals pieced together just 30 total wins.

Fed up Arizona Cardinals fans have started putting digital billboards up. pic.twitter.com/egROtHynGO — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 15, 2026

Hashtags on social media such as #Bidwillout have gained traction in the last few days, and so too has multiple petitions to get Bidwill to sell the franchise. This comes on the heels of two recently revealed lawsuits towards Bidwill by two former employees concerning, "racial discrimination, constructive termination, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress."

In a statement provided to The Athletic, the Cardinals said, "The team strongly denies these claims and will prove they have no merit. Because it is an active legal matter, the team will refrain from further comment.”

Fan dissatisfaction has ramped up towards Bidwill in recent years. The Cardinals' owner has refused to hire a team president to oversee football operations while replacing several season-ticket holder seats with luxury casita options.

Bidwill has not spoken to Cardinals reporters since the groundbreaking of the team's future facilities earlier this spring. He typically only does press conferences when a new coach or general manager is hired or fired.

The Bidwills have owned and ran the Cardinals dating back to 1933, where Charles Bidwill purchased the then-Chicago Cardinals for $50,000. Michael assumed most of his operating powers in 2007 when his father and prior owner Bill Bidwill named Michael the team's president.

After his father's passing in 2019, he became chairman/owner of the Cardinals.

Bidwill is unlikely to sell the organization unless circumstances such as the NFL forcing a sale happens.

However, fans in the desert are hoping for some sort of meaningful change that will translate into a winning product.