Cardinals Have Sent Rams Into Full-Blown Meltdown After Week 6 Upset

The Arizona Cardinals' Week 6 upset over the Los Angeles Rams has sent Hollywood's team into a full tailspin.

The Rams, who are 2-4 and at the bottom of the NFC West, are dominating headlines for all the wrong reasons after losing to a clearly inferior Cardinals team on Sunday.

“Congrats to the Cardinals. We won't win a game unless we figure out how not to beat ourselves," Rams coach Sean McVay said after the game.

"... So that was kind of… a good humbling day. This is the challenging part of sports.”

The Cardinals were one of the largest underdogs of Week 6 and were widely viewed as an easy win for the Rams to get themselves back on track.

That didn't happen for a McVay that team's typically had Arizona's number more times than not.

"Throughout the McVay era, beating the Cardinals was about as 'sure' as it gets. This was supposed to be a 'get right' game and start a run going into the bye. Instead, they lose 18-16 to a Cardinals team that had waved the white flag on this season," wrote Rams On SI's Blaine Grisak.

The national stories aren't about an incredible achievement from Arizona, who saw Mike LaFleur emerge as the second coach in NFL history to have his first two wins come on the road at the same stadium, but rather about how things are going sideways quickly in Los Angeles:

“Just two weeks in a row of atrocious coaching from [Sean McVay].”@BillSimmons and @TheCousinSal on Sean McVay’s coaching troubles and the Rams’ shocking loss to the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/GCFMXbpN5S — The Ringer (@ringer) October 19, 2026

LaFleur now has more wins at SoFi Stadium than the Rams and Chargers combined.

Wins at SoFi Stadium this season



Arizona Cardinals 2

Rams + Chargers combined 1 pic.twitter.com/95HcLmwYPW — PFF (@PFF) October 18, 2026

There's even some suggesting the Rams bench defending MVP Matthew Stafford, such as Turf Show Times:

"The Los Angeles Rams invited a quarterback controversy. The time of reckoning is now. If LA would have ignored the backup quarterback position as they had done in recent years, there would be no conversation. Instead, this year is different. They drafted Ty Simpson thirteenth overall," they wrote.

"With the Rams currently holding a 2-4 record and tied for last place in the NFC West with the lowly Arizona Cardinals, the playoffs are far out of reach barring a dramatic reversal in overall team performance. This is a losing team. At some point you must accept who you are and decide who should be part of the turnaround next year."

How incredible it is to see the Cardinals, who have been through their own storms in recent weeks, send the heavily expected Super Bowl champs into a full-blown meltdown.