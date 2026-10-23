Cardinals' Injury Report is Downright Ugly

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals revealed their Thursday injury report for Week 7's clash against the Denver Broncos — and it's not pretty.

Darius Robinson and Jon Gaines were added to an already lengthy list of Cardinals that featured Walter Nolen, Budda Baker and Jeremiyah Love among others.

Practice report for Thursday:

Cardinals Thursday Injury Report

NFL Arizona Cardinals defensive Walter Nolen III. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP: Budda Baker (groin/illness), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Andrew Wingard (knee), Walter Nolen III (ankle), Carson Beck (back), Max Melton (knee)

Budda Baker (groin/illness), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Andrew Wingard (knee), Walter Nolen III (ankle), Carson Beck (back), Max Melton (knee) LIMITED: Garrett Williams (knee), Darius Robinson (back), Jon Gaines (knee)

Garrett Williams (knee), Darius Robinson (back), Jon Gaines (knee) FULL: Isaac Seumalo (rest), Josh Sweat (rest), Jedrick Wills (illness), Wydett Williams (concussion)

The Cardinals, hoping to again play the role of spoiler against Denver, could be massively shorthanded in making that happen as numerous stars are staring down a legitimate possibility of missing time.

Baker, Love, Wingard and Nolen have all missed consecutive days of practice now for Arizona. With the Cardinals hoping to take advantage of a disfunctional Broncos offense, Arizona's defense needs all hands on deck.

Shifting towards the other side of the ball, the Cardinals' offense will have their work cut out against one of the league's best defenses in Denver.

“Last few years. They’re very smart. They’re very well coached," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of the Broncos' defense.

"I have as much respect for ‘VJ’ (Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph) as anyone in this league. They do it their own way. I don’t want to say they’re not with the times — whatever that means but it’s got an old-school approach to it in terms of some of their coverage and that’s a credit to them. You can tell ‘VJ’ and those guys believe in what they believe in and they’re unapologetic with it.

"They play really hard. I see 11 guys working in unison. It’s a challenge. Yes, it’s the last two weeks, but it’s really been all year, and it’s been for a few years now. We have our hands full with this group, for sure.”