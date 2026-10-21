Cardinals Kicker Wins NFL Player of the Week Award

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland has won the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Ryland scored all 18 points in Arizona's upset victory at SoFi Stadium, booting home six field goals for the Cardinals' second win of the season. This is his first time winning the award and became the ninth kicker in Arizona history to take home such honors.

“I think our special teams has been really good all year," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said after the win. "I think they're an edge for us for sure in all units. I told the guys last night I didn't plan on using our punt team. We obviously had a few punts, but for the most part, did a pretty good job of controlling the ball.

"I never want to see six kicks again unless they're extra points. But if you're going to kick it, you might as well make it. I’m very happy for those guys.”

Ryland was brought back in free agency this past offseason and won an offseason battle with Josh Karty to be Arizona's kicker. After a handful of big kicks for the organization in 2024, Ryland saw some struggles in 2025.

However, Ryland's mostly come up big for the Cardinals this season, which included makes from 34, 30, 22, 38, 27 and 43 yards on the afternoon.

More from the team's media relations dept.:

"He is the second Cardinals player to earn 'NFC Special Teams Player of the Week' honors this season after Simi Fehoko was selected following the Cardinals Week 1 win at the Chargers. It is the first time since 2015 that the Cardinals have had two different players each named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (David Johnson, Chandler Catanzaro).

"Ryland accounted for all 18 points in Arizona’s 18-16 victory, connecting on all six field goal attempts. His final field goal of the day was a 43-yard game-winner as time expired in regulation. Ryland’s six field goals and 18 total points are both career highs.

"Only once in franchise history did a player make more field goals in a game than Ryland did on Sunday (7 by Jim Bakken on 9/24/67 at Pittsburgh). His six field goals in Los Angeles are the most in a single game in the NFL this season and the 43-yarder was his fifth career game-winner.

"He became the first NFL player to have 6+ field goals in a game since Houston’s Ka’imi Fairbairn on 1/4/2026 (6 FG) vs. Indianapolis. Ryland is tied for 3rd in the NFL in made FGs (14) and 4th in the NFL in total points (54) in 2026."