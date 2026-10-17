Cardinals Make Last-Minute Roster Moves Before Rams Game

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have made the following roster moves ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams:

Activated S Kitan Crawford to roster from IR

Elevated RB Evan Hull and S Jerrick Reed II

The Cardinals previously ruled out RB Jeremiyah Love and safeties Wydett Williams and Andrew Wingard on Friday. Questionable is S Budda Baker, OLB Zaven Collins and P Blake Gillikin.

Arizona's practice squad moves could indicate they're confident in Collins and Gillikin playing since neither position received upgrades over the weekend. It's still 50/50 when it comes to Baker.

The Cardinals are hoping to stop a four-game losing skid when they visit SoFi Stadium this Sunday, a place familiar for head coach Mike LaFleur after spending the last two years as Los Angeles' offensive coordinator.

LaFleur's had some tough sledding to begin his Cardinals tenure, which has prompted many on the outside to demand change at several spots such as quarterback and defensive coordinator among others.

LaFleur, speaking with reporters this week, dove into why he hasn't made any sweeping changes to his Cardinals football team:

“My philosophy is to approach each week to try to give our team the best chance to win a football game. My philosophy as a coordinator was to put together the best plan that you could to have the offense go have success. Same thing with the defensive coordinator, same thing with special teams and then a position coach — the philosophy of making sure those players are ready to go on Sunday, mentally and physically," he said.

"To go back to what I said, every decision I’m going to make is based on what is best for Sunday if we’re playing on that Sunday. Then after that, re-evaluate and figure out what the next week entails. I can’t look further ahead. I’ve told you guys that. I told you guys that a couple of months ago. That’s still the way I feel. It’s what is going to give us the best chance to have success this Sunday. We are in a one-game season every single time. It is my job to look to the future. I do believe the work that we put in today will impact us not only for Sunday, but for the future.

"We’re working our butts off to get this thing fixed and we’re not going to stop until we do.”