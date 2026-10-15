Cardinals, Marvin Harrison Jr. Didn’t Part on Good Terms

ARIZONA — We're learning more and more about the Arizona Cardinals' split with Marvin Harrison Jr. by the day.

It was a whirlwind weekend for both parties as a trade was completed with the Houston Texans, one that netted the Cardinals a second-round pick for Harrison among other minor assets exchanged.

Yet as people from both sides begin to open up, it's pretty clear exactly where Harrison and the Cardinals stood.

"Those things I keep to myself really truthfully," Harrison said to Texans reporters in his first press conference. "What I learned in Arizona, I think I definitely learned a lot. Moving forward, I'm really just looking forward."

The Cardinals made Harrison the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, though the Ohio State product has failed to make good on his talent shown at the college level. There's been flashes, surely, though no consistency has been established.

"I'm not going to totally get into that right now. I really like Marvin Harrison," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said after their Week 5 loss to the Detroit Lions.

"He's a good person. I wish him well. We did what we thought was in the best interest of the Cardinals. Any guy that does not play to the level that I feel like they're capable of, I'm always going to put that on me and coaching in general."

There was hope LaFleur would be able to unlock Harrison, though the wideout was clearly not a part of the Cardinals' offensive plans after he tallied just five catches in four games.

When asked when he knew his time in Arizona was coming to an end, Harrison said:

"It's hard to pinpoint an exact moment. When I knew, I think just kind of playing the game, understanding the business side of it, kind of get a feel for some things."

Eyebrows were raised when Harrison hired two agents to help facilitate a trade. When LaFleur was asked if Harrison wanted to be in Arizona, the Cardinals coach responded with:

"I'm not going to answer for 'Marv' (Marvin Harrison Jr.)."

It's clear the relationship between the two sides deteriorated, quickly, putting an unfortunate end to what was once a promising addition in the desert.

And while the bad blood will never be straight-up acknowledged, the short and refusing answers from both the Cardinals and Harrison tells us all we need to know.