Arizona Cardinals Practice Squad and Waiver Wire Tracker

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are now off to the races in assembling their roster ahead of the 2026 regular season. Sunday brought the initial 53-man roster while Monday will see waivers and practice squads begin to fill out.

The latest around the Cardinals:

Initial Cardinals 2026 Practice Squad List

Linebacker Eugene Asante

Tight end Shawn Bowman

Defensive lineman Cam Horsley

Running back Evan Hull

Offensive lineman Demontrey Jacobs

Cornerback Kalen King

Offensive lineman Matt Pryor

Tight end Teagan Quitoriano

Linebacker Cameron Robertson

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Cornerback Starling Thomas V

Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III

Defensive lineman Damonic Williams

offensive lineman Valentin Senn (IPP)

Now that waivers have come and gone, the Cardinals are free to sign all eligible free agents to their practice squad ahead of 2026 — with a few caveats.

NFL teams are allowed up to 16 players on the practice squad with a potential 17th player, so long as that person is from the league's international pathway program. At least ten players on Arizona's practice squad have to be rookies or second-year players. The other six can have unlimited experience.

Cardinals Make First Practice Squad Move, Bring Back OT Matt Pryor

Pryor, a victim of roster cuts, is being brought back by the Cardinals to their practice squad according to reports.

Matt Pryor sticks with the #AZCardinals. The veteran OL is signing to the practice squad. https://t.co/TTA3J2MYKE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2026

Pryor was a free agent veteran addition in the offseason with plenty of starts and playing experience under his belt. However, Arizona's crop of younger talent in the offensive line room were enough to impress the Cardinals over Pryor's body of work.

Owen Pappoe Claimed By Titans

The Tennessee Titans did claim former Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe, who saw Karson Sharar make Arizona's initial 53-man roster over him in the inside linebackers room.

He was a player we thought the Cardinals would have loved back on their practice squad. You can read more about that here.

Pappoe, a former draft pick by general manager Monti Ossenfort, was a quick player on the field but ultimately wasn't able to climb up Arizona's ILB depth chart for the last three seasons.

Cardinals Don't Claim Anybody Off Waivers

The Cardinals didn't claim anybody released on the waiver wire ahead of the 2026 season. It's important to note Arizona would have had to place any claimed bodies on the active 53-man roster.

That could be telling for one of two reasons: Either the waiver wire was truly that bad, or the Cardinals simply were confident in their own roster.

Cardinals Trim Roster Down to 53

The ball got rolling Sunday when the Cardinals introduced their initial 53-man roster, and while not permanent by any stretch, this will be the core of Arizona's team ahead of the 2026 season:

QB (3): Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, Carson Beck

Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, Carson Beck RB (3): Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight,

Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight, WR (7): Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Kendrick Bourne, Devin Duvernay, Reggie Virgil, Simi Fehoko, Jalen Brooks

Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Kendrick Bourne, Devin Duvernay, Reggie Virgil, Simi Fehoko, Jalen Brooks TE (3): Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, Hunter Long

Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, Hunter Long OL (9): Paris Johnson Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaiah Adams, Elijah Wilkinson, Jon Gaines, Josh Fryar, Jayden Williams, Hayden Conner

Paris Johnson Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaiah Adams, Elijah Wilkinson, Jon Gaines, Josh Fryar, Jayden Williams, Hayden Conner DL (6): Walter Nolen III, Darius Robinson, Roy Lopez, Andrew Billings, L.J. Collier, Dante Stills

Walter Nolen III, Darius Robinson, Roy Lopez, Andrew Billings, L.J. Collier, Dante Stills OLB (5): Josh Sweat, Baron Browning, Zaven Collins, Jordan Burch, Eku Leota

Josh Sweat, Baron Browning, Zaven Collins, Jordan Burch, Eku Leota ILB (4) : Mack Wilson Sr., Cody Simon, Jack Gibbens, Karson Sharar

: Mack Wilson Sr., Cody Simon, Jack Gibbens, Karson Sharar CB (5): Garrett Williams, Will Johnson, Denzel Burke, Max Melton, Kei'Trel Clark

Garrett Williams, Will Johnson, Denzel Burke, Max Melton, Kei'Trel Clark S (5): Budda Baker, Andrew Wingard, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Kitan Crawford, Wydett Williams

Budda Baker, Andrew Wingard, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Kitan Crawford, Wydett Williams Specialist (3): Chad Ryland, Blake Gillikin, Casey Kreiter

James Conner, Tip Reiman and Zach Carter are on respective injured reserve/PUP lists. They'll all miss at least the first four games of 2026.