Arizona Cardinals Practice Squad and Waiver Wire Tracker
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ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are now off to the races in assembling their roster ahead of the 2026 regular season. Sunday brought the initial 53-man roster while Monday will see waivers and practice squads begin to fill out.
The latest around the Cardinals:
Initial Cardinals 2026 Practice Squad List
Linebacker Eugene Asante
Tight end Shawn Bowman
Defensive lineman Cam Horsley
Running back Evan Hull
Offensive lineman Demontrey Jacobs
Cornerback Kalen King
Offensive lineman Matt Pryor
Tight end Teagan Quitoriano
Linebacker Cameron Robertson
Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Cornerback Starling Thomas V
Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III
Defensive lineman Damonic Williams
offensive lineman Valentin Senn (IPP)
Now that waivers have come and gone, the Cardinals are free to sign all eligible free agents to their practice squad ahead of 2026 — with a few caveats.
NFL teams are allowed up to 16 players on the practice squad with a potential 17th player, so long as that person is from the league's international pathway program. At least ten players on Arizona's practice squad have to be rookies or second-year players. The other six can have unlimited experience.
Cardinals Make First Practice Squad Move, Bring Back OT Matt Pryor
Pryor, a victim of roster cuts, is being brought back by the Cardinals to their practice squad according to reports.
Pryor was a free agent veteran addition in the offseason with plenty of starts and playing experience under his belt. However, Arizona's crop of younger talent in the offensive line room were enough to impress the Cardinals over Pryor's body of work.
Owen Pappoe Claimed By Titans
The Tennessee Titans did claim former Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe, who saw Karson Sharar make Arizona's initial 53-man roster over him in the inside linebackers room.
He was a player we thought the Cardinals would have loved back on their practice squad. You can read more about that here.
Pappoe, a former draft pick by general manager Monti Ossenfort, was a quick player on the field but ultimately wasn't able to climb up Arizona's ILB depth chart for the last three seasons.
Cardinals Don't Claim Anybody Off Waivers
The Cardinals didn't claim anybody released on the waiver wire ahead of the 2026 season. It's important to note Arizona would have had to place any claimed bodies on the active 53-man roster.
That could be telling for one of two reasons: Either the waiver wire was truly that bad, or the Cardinals simply were confident in their own roster.
Cardinals Trim Roster Down to 53
The ball got rolling Sunday when the Cardinals introduced their initial 53-man roster, and while not permanent by any stretch, this will be the core of Arizona's team ahead of the 2026 season:
- QB (3): Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, Carson Beck
- RB (3): Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight,
- WR (7): Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Kendrick Bourne, Devin Duvernay, Reggie Virgil, Simi Fehoko, Jalen Brooks
- TE (3): Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, Hunter Long
- OL (9): Paris Johnson Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaiah Adams, Elijah Wilkinson, Jon Gaines, Josh Fryar, Jayden Williams, Hayden Conner
- DL (6): Walter Nolen III, Darius Robinson, Roy Lopez, Andrew Billings, L.J. Collier, Dante Stills
- OLB (5): Josh Sweat, Baron Browning, Zaven Collins, Jordan Burch, Eku Leota
- ILB (4): Mack Wilson Sr., Cody Simon, Jack Gibbens, Karson Sharar
- CB (5): Garrett Williams, Will Johnson, Denzel Burke, Max Melton, Kei'Trel Clark
- S (5): Budda Baker, Andrew Wingard, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Kitan Crawford, Wydett Williams
- Specialist (3): Chad Ryland, Blake Gillikin, Casey Kreiter
James Conner, Tip Reiman and Zach Carter are on respective injured reserve/PUP lists. They'll all miss at least the first four games of 2026.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin