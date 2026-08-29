Cardinals Waive Former 5th-Round Pick as Roster Cuts Begin

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are getting a head start on trimming their roster.

Hours after trading running back Corey Kiner, the Cardinals continue their work by reportedly waiving offensive tackle Christian Jones.

From NFL insider Mike Garofolo:

The #AZCardinals are waiving OL Christian Jones, their 2024 fifth-round pick. pic.twitter.com/ev6qd1OfAw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 29, 2026

Jones, a two-year vet, has appeared in just four games for the Cardinals since being drafted out of Texas. He started one game in his rookie year while landing on injured reserve in both prior seasons.

Availability is oftentimes the best ability in the NFL, and that's not something Jones quite provided for the Cardinals. With a new coaching staff under Mike LaFleur in town, Jones had a fresh slate to possibly impress.

That didn't happen, as the Cardinals mostly saw Jones take third/fourth-string reps during training camp. His preseason play didn't jump off of the tape, either.

Jones now is subject to waivers — and if he isn't claimed, he could possibly return to Arizona's practice squad ahead of the 2026 season.

The Cardinals are third in waiver priority. NFL teams must have their rosters trimmed to 53 by Sunday at 6:00 PM EST/3:00 PM AZ time.

Arizona has a fairly settled offensive line room with potential of at least nine or ten players to be kept.

The Cardinals' starting five is essentially concrete while backups in Jon Gaines and Josh Fryar are smart bets to crack the final 53. Rookie tackle Jayden Williams has been a fun rise up the depth chart while the Cardinals will probably opt for another guard in Hayden Conner to be kept.

Needless to say, it was tough sledding for Jones from the start of camp.

He becomes the latest casualty from an underwhelming 2024 Cardinals draft class. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson have yet to live up to their respective billings while the same can be said for the rest of the class — Jones included.