Sneaky Corey Kiner Trade Is a Win-Win for Cardinals and Patriots

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots made a small move ahead of a massive weekend.

The Cardinals, according to reports, are sending running back Corey Kiner to New England in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round pick.

It's not quite an all-in move from the Patriots. It's also not a deal that will change the trajectory of the Cardinals.

However, it is a nice win-win for both sides.

Why This Deal Makes Sense for Patriots

The Patriots now have their RB3 behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson according to New England beat writer Mike Reiss. Kiner, who has a tough running style, averaged 4.6 yards per carry during this preseason and averaged 4.8 yards per carry last regular season in Arizona.

Kiner, very likely to be cut by Arizona, might not have slid to the Patriots on the waiver wire. Since New England finished as runner-ups in the Super Bowl, New England is 31st in priority. Kiner, who performed well in preseason, likely could have been claimed by another team ahead of the Patriots.

With that thinking, dealing a mere seventh-round pick (that is two drafts away) is worth the price for a Super Bowl contending team to bypass any potential suitors for Kiner. Smart organizations make smart moves, and this is a low-risk transaction by New England.

Why This Deal Makes Sense for Cardinals

The top of the Cardinals' running back depth chart is concrete with Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier already in store. Bam Knight feels close to set in stone in terms of making the roster while James Conner is the wildcard to watch.

Case in point, there's not enough room for everybody in Arizona's running back room. The Cardinals might not keep a fourth running back — and if they do, Kiner wasn't going to be the guy.

That's unfortunate for Kiner, though the reality was he wasn't going to crack the final 53 unless the injury bug flared up in Arizona once again.

That makes this trade, though small, a win for the Cardinals. Arizona got some sort of draft capital for a player they were never going to roster. A seventh-round pick is still better than seeing Kiner claimed for free elsewhere.

The organization wanted to do this same procedure with Trey Benson, though injuries prevented them from doing so. General manager Monti Ossenfort, with a day remaining before roster cut-down day, is able to squeeze just a bit more value into their arsenal of draft picks.

Win-win for both sides, regardless of how minor the move may be.