The Controversial Call That Rescued Cardinals' Upset Win vs Rams

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals shocked the entire NFL world in Week 6 after upsetting the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, though it didn't come without some chatter.

Down by one point with a minute left, the Cardinals received the ball and managed to get the Rams' defense to jump offsides on a hard count. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett found receiver Jalen Brooks downfield for a chunk play — and some extra yardage on top thanks to a personal foul penalty on Rams cornerback Josh Wallace.

Wallace was called for unnecessary roughness, which gave the Cardinals 15 more yards and placed Arizona in prime field goal territory at the LAR 29-yard line. Chad Ryland hit a game-winning kick as time expired, and seemingly in the snap of a finger the Rams walked out of SoFi Stadium as shocked victims of an upset.

However, when looking at replays, it's a tough 50/50 call at best. Wallace doesn't make contact with Brooks' helmet. The FOX broadcast mentioned it after reviewing the play, and many on social media reacted afterwards.

Brutal penalty call here. Between the TD replay review and this flag, Cardinals had some fortuitous moments in the final minute. pic.twitter.com/HT20WXjs6Q — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) October 18, 2026

"I can actually see where in real time you might throw it. But replay assist should jump in to fix it," SI.com's Albert Breer put on X.

WOW... Rams get called for a personal foul for hitting a defenseless receiver... he barely touched him but the refs added 15 yards to the end of this play for that pic.twitter.com/6xuLynSAiw — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) October 18, 2026

"Yeah you know it’s bad when the ref for the broadcast team says it was a bad call," Stephen said on X.

I'm sorry but how on Earth can the officials find a way to F**K THE RAMS every single week.



Not a foul on Wallace. @NFLOfficiating you owe this guy an apology twice.



Rams may have deserved to lose but not like this!!! — Brian Joanou (@Brian81277) October 18, 2026

UNREAL PERSONAL FOUL



WHAT DO YOU WANT HIM TO DO??? pic.twitter.com/L4XLXmZw0W — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 18, 2026

Wallace, when the replay is slowed down, does launch himself into contact with Brooks — though the wideout didn't strike Brooks' head.

In real time, like Breer suggested above, it's an understandable call. With that established, replay assistance may have been able to buzz down and correct the call.

In the event the Cardinals didn't get the additional yardage, they were still at the Rams' 44-yard line with over 40 seconds left. No wins are guaranteed, though it's reasonable to believe Arizona may have put themselves in position to win regardless.

Still, hypotheticals don't count for wins in the NFL. And adding to that, Arizona were nearly two touchdown underdogs to the Rams entering this week, and when the dust settles on Week 6, excuses won't count towards the win-loss column.

The Cardinals and Rams are now tied at 2-4 in the NFC West, though Arizona has the tiebreaker over Los Angeles and is technically third in the division.

Arizona will see Los Angeles travel to State Farm Stadium for Week 10 action in the desert.