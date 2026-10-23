Final Cardinals-Broncos Injury Report Revealed

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos have revealed their final Week 7 injury report.

The Cardinals have ruled out all of Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Andrew Wingard (knee), Walter Nolen III (ankle) and Jon Gaines (knee) ahead of Sunday's clash at State Farm Stadium.

That marks four starters Arizona is already down entering the weekend, with more potentially on the way.

Budda Baker (groin/illness), Carson Beck (back), Max Melton (knee) and Darius Robinson (back) are officially listed as questionable.

In Denver, three players in Tyler Badie (thumb), Jonah Eliss (ankle) and Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) are out while Jonah Coleman (ankle) and Pat Surtain II (ankle) are questionable for the Broncos.

Both teams are able to make up to two standard practice squad elevations on Saturday, which could tip who is probable to play or not play depending on which positions are activated. Official game inactives are due on Sunday at 11:35 AM while kickoff is at 1:05 PM in the desert.

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The Cardinals are desperately looking to play spoiler once again, though some massive injuries in the likes of Nolen and Love will make things tough. With Gaines out, Arizona will start Hayden Conner at right guard against a Broncos defense that has already generated 60 pressures this season.

Arizona is confident Baker is trending in the right direction while Robinson and Melton are still up in the air.

With four established players out and possibly more on the way, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur knows there's a tall task ahead with a staunch Denver defense.

"They’re very smart. They’re very well coached. I have as much respect for ‘VJ’ (Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph) as anyone in this league," he said to reporters earlier this week.

"They do it their own way. I don’t want to say they’re not with the times — whatever that means but it’s got an old-school approach to it in terms of some of their coverage and that’s a credit to them. You can tell ‘VJ’ and those guys believe in what they believe in and they’re unapologetic with it.

"They play really hard. I see 11 guys working in unison. It’s a challenge. Yes, it’s the last two weeks, but it’s really been all year, and it’s been for a few years now. We have our hands full with this group, for sure.”

Arizona is 2-4 on the season while the Broncos are 4-2.