First Official Cardinals-Broncos Injury Report Revealed

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos have revealed their first official injury reports for Week 7's clash at State Farm Stadium.

It's a loaded side for the Cardinals while Denver's is a bit lighter.

Reports for both teams on Wednesday:

Arizona Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP: Budda Baker (groin/illness), Jedrick Wills (illness), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Andrew Wingard (knee), Walter Nolen III (ankle), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Josh Sweat (rest), Garrett Williams (knee)

Budda Baker (groin/illness), Jedrick Wills (illness), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Andrew Wingard (knee), Walter Nolen III (ankle), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Josh Sweat (rest), Garrett Williams (knee) LIMITED: Carson Beck (back), Max Melton (knee), Wydett Williams (concussion)

The big topic of the Cardinals is Love, who is now at risk of missing a second consecutive game after being ruled out last week.

“Yes, he’s feeling better, but it kind of goes without saying. (We're) not going to put him out there until he feels 100%," LaFleur said on Love's ankle injury.

There's also an illness currently going around the team, which is something to monitor moving forward

“I guess I could cancel everything. I don’t know (Laughs)," LaFleur said. "No, I’m not a doctor. Drink some electrolytes and get some sleep. I don’t know. but it’s a good question. I don’t know.”

Denver Broncos Wednesday Injury Report

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP : S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), OLB Jonah Elliss (lower leg), RB Tyler Badie (thumb)

: S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), OLB Jonah Elliss (lower leg), RB Tyler Badie (thumb) LIMITED: Zach Allen (rest), Pat Surtain (ankle), Jaylen Waddle (chest)

Zach Allen (rest), Pat Surtain (ankle), Jaylen Waddle (chest) FULL: Jonah Coleman (ankle), Riley Moss (ribs)

Surtain and Hufanga would be massive absences for Denver if they're unable to go at State Farm Stadium.

LaFleur had glowing reviews for Denver's defense, which is currently ran by former Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

“Last few years. They’re very smart. They’re very well coached. I have as much respect for ‘VJ’ (Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph) as anyone in this league. They do it their own way. I don’t want to say they’re not with the times — whatever that means but it’s got an old-school approach to it in terms of some of their coverage and that’s a credit to them.

"You can tell ‘VJ’ and those guys believe in what they believe in and they’re unapologetic with it. They play really hard. I see 11 guys working in unison. It’s a challenge. Yes, it’s the last two weeks, but it’s really been all year, and it’s been for a few years now. We have our hands full with this group, for sure.”

The Cardinals and Broncos will practice twice more before revealing official game statuses such as questionable, out or doubtful ahead of Week 7's tilt in Glendale.