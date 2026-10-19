The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: Cardinals Shock Rams in Week 6 Upset

If the Arizona Cardinals could play every game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, they might be undefeated.

Former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator and current Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur got the better of his former head coach, capturing his second win in Los Angeles.

Arizona, behind kicker Chad Ryland booting home six field goals, powered the Cardinals’ scoring attack by capping an 18-16 road win over the once-Super Bowl favorite Rams.

The Cardinals finally ended their four-game skid and captured their first NFC West win of the season after starting 0-2 in division.

Here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from Arizona’s stunning victory in California.

The Good: Defense Finally Looked Competent

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is unable to recover the ball on a forced fumble from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After allowing over 30 points in their past four games and feeling almost lifeless at times, the Cardinals defense had its best performance since week one.

Arizona bounced back, holding Los Angeles to just 16 points, with a trio of three-and-outs, a fumble, and a big fourth-down stop in plus territory. It was the season's most complete defensive performance, holding a Rams offense below its scoring average.

Cardinals pressure kept Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford under constant duress, forcing him to rely on checkdowns for most of the afternoon. The longest play of the afternoon came on the final Rams offensive drive, when Los Angeles receiver Puka Nacua caught a 43-yard pass to set up their second and final touchdown.

Arizona’s defense came up big, preventing Los Angeles from converting a two-point attempt and forcing a fumble on the same play in the second quarter.

The defense also forced two more fumbles on back-to-back plays in the final quarter, stripping Rams receiver Tyler Higbee and recovering the second fumble.

The Bad: Third Down Struggles

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, the Cardinals offense hasn't been great on third-down conversions. Nothing changed against the Rams, as they limped in that department again. Arizona went 5-for-15 on third down, missing two critical conversions that could’ve iced the game.

Up by one possession, Arizona had a chance to eat up the clock, but a quick third-and-out gave Los Angeles plenty of time to drive downfield. Fortunately for the Cardinals, defense held on fourth down, giving quarterback Jacoby Brissett another chance to close out the game with under three minutes.

Again, the Cardinals receivers couldn’t reel in the critical third-down conversion to officially put the game in doubt. Arizona escaped today, but with two late-game opportunities, a better team will not give them a chance to hold on.

The Ugly: Cardinals Red Zone Offense

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) and nose tackle Poona Ford (97) as cornerback Josh Wallace (30) defends in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If bad luck stuck Arizona’s kicking game as it did for Los Angeles, who knows if the Cardinals score a single point. Ryland accounted for all 18 points for Arizona, and the offense couldn’t dial up a proper red-zone play to score.

On five red-zone trips, Arizona scored zero touchdowns, its worst mark this season. It was the first time since the 2017 season that the Cardinals won a game by field goals alone.

While Arizona did a fine job driving the field and picking apart a good Los Angeles defense. The Rams' red zone scheme was kryptonite for whatever LaFluer was scripting. Makes sense for the team that knows his play calling better than anyone.

The Cardinals left a lot of points on the board, and, echoing the sentiment from the previous section, better teams will take advantage of it.

Arizona will face the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday at 1:05 pm Arizona time for Larry Fitzgerald’s Ring of Honor induction.