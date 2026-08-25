Injuries Force Cardinals to Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead of Packers Game

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into their preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers with a few notable injuries to keep tabs on.

Arizona will be without punter Blake Gillikin this week thanks to a groin injury suffered during pre-game warm-ups last week vs. Dallas while safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson left action after a big hit with a Cowboys receiver.

As a result, the Cardinals brought some reinforcements into the building as they pack their bags for Wisconsin.

Arizona officially signed punterJack Browning and safety Josh Minkins.

More on both from the team's media relations department:

Jack Browning

"Browning (5-11, 190) played for the Orlando Storm of the UFL where he appeared in 11 games and punted 29 times for 1,408 yards (48.5 avg.), landing 11 punts inside the 20-yard line. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with Buffalo in 2024 out of San Diego State and spent time with the Bills and Ravens during the offseason before signing with Tampa Bay's practice squad. Browning appeared in five games with the Buccaneers in 2024 and punted 10 times for 425 yards (42.5 avg.)."

Josh Minkins

"Minkins (6-1, 207) also most recently played with the Orlando Storm of the UFL where he appeared in seven games and tallied 32 tackles (22 solo), three passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He entered the NFL in 2025 with New England as an undrafted rookie free agent from Cincinnati. In his five-year collegiate career at Cincinnati (2024) and Louisville (2020-23), Minkins played 51 games (28 starts) and posted 144 tackles (96 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack,18 passes defensed, four interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery."

Cardinals Wrap Preseason Up vs Packers

The Cardinals will wrap up their preseason in Green Bay on Friday, marking the final of four exhibition games before their regular season begins. Arizona is unlikely to play their starters thanks to a joint practice beforehand on Wednesday.

"For the most part, I think they like it because again, they get to go against someone else," LaFleur said of the joint practice.

"Like I think our receivers are getting sick of running the same routes over and over and over versus our corners. We don't want it to just turn into a double move fest every single day in practice just to try to win practice. We want to get sharpened at the stuff that we're going to do more than we're not. So from that standpoint, it ends up being good."