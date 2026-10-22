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Jeremiyah Love Injury Update for Cardinals-Broncos is Disappointing

The Arizona Cardinals may be forced to turn elsewhere.
Donnie Druin|
Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Arizona Cardinals

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals aren't expected to have running back Jeremiyah Love available for their Week 7 tilt against the Denver Broncos, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Love is dealing with an ankle injury and missed last week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He didn't practice on Wednesday and now isn't probable to play against Denver:

“Yes, he’s feeling better, but it kind of goes without saying. (We're) not going to put him out there until he feels 100%," LaFleur said of Love this week.

The Cardinals are likely to lean on Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier once again. The duo helped revamp Arizona's rushing attack last week. It was particularly Knight who tallied 80 yards on the ground with a 31-yard splash play to ignite the Cardinals' offense.

“Not shocking. He’s a stud. He’s a tough dude. He’s a tough tackle. I’ve seen it in a green jersey over in New York and then got to see it obviously yesterday. He ran hard," LaFleur said of Knight when speaking with reporters on Monday.

"I thought the guys did great job. I thought everyone was connected. We have a lot to clean up in the run game. Obviously, we hit some of those ‘G series’ like you’re talking about right there, but we have a lot to clean up with our downhill direct runs, but they still were getting dirty two (and) three-yard runs when it wasn’t necessarily executed.”

Love, the third overall pick in this past draft, has been incredibly exciting when healthy and on the field. However, he's been dealing with multiple ankle injuries since the preseason, which has limited his role in Arizona's offense and impact to begin his rookie campaign.

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Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

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