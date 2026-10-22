Jeremiyah Love Injury Update for Cardinals-Broncos is Disappointing

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals aren't expected to have running back Jeremiyah Love available for their Week 7 tilt against the Denver Broncos, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Love is dealing with an ankle injury and missed last week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He didn't practice on Wednesday and now isn't probable to play against Denver:

The current expectation is that the #Cardinals will be without standout rookie running back Jeremiyah Love this week against the #Broncos, sources tell @CBSSports.



Love (ankle) missed last week’s game vs. the Rams. Now expected to be out this week too. pic.twitter.com/2rmINyQrKC — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 22, 2026

“Yes, he’s feeling better, but it kind of goes without saying. (We're) not going to put him out there until he feels 100%," LaFleur said of Love this week.

The Cardinals are likely to lean on Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier once again. The duo helped revamp Arizona's rushing attack last week. It was particularly Knight who tallied 80 yards on the ground with a 31-yard splash play to ignite the Cardinals' offense.

“Not shocking. He’s a stud. He’s a tough dude. He’s a tough tackle. I’ve seen it in a green jersey over in New York and then got to see it obviously yesterday. He ran hard," LaFleur said of Knight when speaking with reporters on Monday.

"I thought the guys did great job. I thought everyone was connected. We have a lot to clean up in the run game. Obviously, we hit some of those ‘G series’ like you’re talking about right there, but we have a lot to clean up with our downhill direct runs, but they still were getting dirty two (and) three-yard runs when it wasn’t necessarily executed.”

Love, the third overall pick in this past draft, has been incredibly exciting when healthy and on the field. However, he's been dealing with multiple ankle injuries since the preseason, which has limited his role in Arizona's offense and impact to begin his rookie campaign.