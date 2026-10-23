Jeremiyah Love, Walter Nolen III Get Final Injury Call For Cardinals-Broncos

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are going to be down some serious star power against the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Mike LaFleur has ruled out Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Walter Nolen III (ankle) among a few others for Week 7, which includes Andrew Wingard (knee) and Jon Gaines (knee).

"All right, just to get this through. So Jeremiyah, Walt, and Dewey will all be out for Sunday, and then unfortunately, Jon Gaines had a practice injury yesterday, so he'll be out as well," LaFleur said.

The Cardinals' coach also confirmed Carson Beck and Darius Robinson's injuries weren't serious. Budda Baker is also being monitored, but the team feels good about him according to LaFleur.

The #AZCardinals are ruling out RB Jeremiyah Love, S Andrew Wingard, OL Jon Gaines and DL Walter Nolen III for Week 7’s battle against the Denver Broncos.



Carson Beck dealing with back spasms. Not long term. No conversations to put Love on IR.



Feels good about Budda Baker. — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) October 23, 2026

Arizona isn't expected to place Love or Nolen on injured reserve. Love will miss his second consecutive game while Nolen will be out for the first time in 2026.

This will massively hamper the Cardinals' chances to pull off another upset, this time coming against the Broncos — who are playing some of the toughest defense in the league.

"I don't care what scheme you run on defense, as long as you have conviction in it, which they do. There's clarity with the players, which they do. You have good players that matches the scheme that they're trying to run, which they do. Like they're all on the same page," LaFleur said of Denver's defense.

"Cover two, cover three, quarters, I mean, everyone has everything. It's how you're coaching it and how you're mixing and matching it, and what you know VJ [Vance Joseph] is thinking that he thinks is going to be best vs. us. We're going to get a little bit of everything. I'm assuming. I mean, that's usually what ends up happening.

"And then there's specific areas where you're anticipating maybe a little bit more of this than that, based on who we have compared to maybe based on some other teams. You never really know exactly what you're going to see. You just go off of what you saw on tape, some of your past experiences. But as we know, this defense has been playing really well for a few years, and it's going to be a challenge not only because of the scheme, but because of the players that are actually running the scheme."

The Cardinals will release their final practice reports for today, though Arizona clearly will be down some massive names.