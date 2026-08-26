Josh Sweat's Cardinals Return 'Right On Schedule'

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher Josh Sweat is back in the mix after being activated from the PUP list earlier this week.

Sweat, who appeared at Monday's practice before the Cardinals flew to Green Bay, will be participating in individual drills today as Arizona practices against the Packers.

"It was great to have him out there. You get some of those pieces out there and you can feel it with the other guys too. It's according to plan. It's right on schedule ... (Sweat) will be out there today for individual drills," LaFleur said ahead of practice.

#AZCardinals coach Mike LaFleur on the return of LB Josh Sweat to practice on Monday.



"It was great to have him out there. You get some of those pieces out there and you can feel it with the other guys too.

"It's according to plan. It's right on schedule." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 26, 2026

Sweat, who had 12 sacks last season, is far and away Arizona's top pass rusher, though he missed all offseason activities and training camp due to managing a knee injury, which saw him land on PUP in July.

Arizona activated him this week ahead of final roster cuts on Sunday, which would have seen him miss at least the first four games if he stayed on Reserve/PUP.

The Cardinals didn't add any outside reinforcements to their pass rush room, again setting Sweat up to shoulder the load in terms of production and impact.

There's been plenty of trade buzz surrounding Sweat — especially with the team currently in Green Bay — though general manager Monti Ossenfort recently insisted the organization wasn't looking to part from Sweat.

"I'd say [trade] discussions that come by that, there's always a lot of talk that goes around that. We have no interest in trading Josh," Ossenfort said two weeks ago.

"We're excited to have him. Some of those discussions [we're] going to keep private. But excited to have Josh here, [he] had a great year last year. Excited for more good things out of him this year."

Sweat is in the second of a four-year, $76 million contract with Arizona.

After this weekend, the Cardinals will have an off-week before ramping up for their regular season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, will effectively will give Sweat three weeks of on-field practice to prepare.

LaFleur previously told reporters Sweat was actively involved in team meetings and was doing his own individual work while he was on PUP.

Sweat is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason finale at Lambeau Field.