Cardinals GM Slams Door Shut on Josh Sweat Trade Rumors

GLENDALE — Josh Sweat has made headlines throughout the 2026 offseason, and as the team ramps up for their second preseason game, the Arizona Cardinals' top sack artist still has yet to practice.

Sweat, placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list at the beginning of camp, hasn't been spotted on the sidelines during Cardinals training camp practices as he is working through a knee injury according to head coach Mike LaFleur.

While he can't technically practice due to his placement on PUP, Sweat was also not a participant during mandatory minicamp while he wasn't present during offseason team activities, either.

Trade buzz has followed Sweat since the Cardinals fired head coach Jonathan Gannon, someone Sweat was close to. Today, when speaking with reporters, general manager Monti Ossenfort shut those talks down.

"Josh is making good progress. Josh is getting closer every day. I think Josh is going to be out there in due time to get ready for the season opener, and we're excited to get him out there and get him going," said Ossenfort.

"I'd say [trade] discussions that come by that, there's always a lot of talk that goes around that. We have no interest in trading Josh. We're excited to have him. Some of those discussions [we're] going to keep private. But excited to have Josh here, [he] had a great year last year. Excited for more good things out of him this year."

Sweat, who just turned 29, reportedly had multiple NFL teams calling the Cardinals about his availability this offseason. Yet with a thin Cardinals pass rush room, it didn't make sense for the organization to part ways with their only productive outside linebacker.

Sweat's managing a knee issue, which has mostly led to his absence throughout the bulk of the offseason and camp. The Cardinals are confident he'll be ready for the start of the regular season.

"He's in all the meetings. He's around. I know I've said it, so broken record there, but he looks really good in terms of [being] healthy, in shape, all those kind of things," LaFleur said earlier in camp.

"He's putting a lot of work in behind the scenes to make sure when he gets the green light and everyone feels good. Ultimately [we're] making sure Josh feels good both mentally and physically to go out there and perform the way [he can] because he takes a lot of pride in what his product looks like. That tape matters a lot to him as I've gotten to know him. So he's earned the right to communicate with us to say, 'hey, I feel good, I'm ready to go.'"

It will be interesting to monitor how things go for the Cardinals this season and if their trade deadline plans change at all.

It's clear there's a market for Sweat.