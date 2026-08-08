Larry Fitzgerald's Hall of Fame Speech: The Best Moments

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is forever immortalized.

Fitzgerald was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame today in Canton, Ohio, alongside fellow inductees Drew Brees, Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri and Roger Craig.

His son, Devin Fitzgerald, introduced him before the Cardinals' wideout spent 14 minutes speaking on his journey.

The best moments from Larry Fitzgerald's Hall of Fame speech:

Where it All Started

"I want to thank the Hall of Fame voters for this tremendous honor. It's a privilege to be here and share this stage with four men I truly respect. Between us, we've got catches, passes, tackles, kicks, and rushes all covered," he said.

"To my brothers Drew, Luke, Adam, and Roger, congratulations! All my life, I've been lucky enough to be surrounded by people and great institutions that surrounded me, and nurtured me, and inspired me to pursue excellence. Martin Luther King Park in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is where it all started for me. Had my first touchdown, my first home run, first dunk, first fight. I even had my first kiss [there]. I almost drowned in the pool there one time."

Shoutout to Cardinals Fans

"I just want to show a little love to my Cardinal fans here in attendance today. To the Cardinal fans back home in Arizona, you guys supported us on and off the field over the years. You showed up at home games and showed up at away games, through wins and losses," he said.

"It's been 22 years and counting Arizona, and I'll spend the rest of my life trying to replenish the well of goodwill I've been lucky enough to drink from."

Cris Carter's Hands

"So let me thank Cris Carter, aka Uncle Cris, who I idolized as a kid growing up in Minneapolis. Thank you. Uncle Cris, you took me into your family, into your home, and you gave me an education that shaped every part of who I am today. Your support was endless, and I hope that today feels like a small return on your investment," he said.

"And Uncle Cris, since we got all them pleasantries out the way, I hope we both can agree my hands have always been better than yours."

Kurt Warner's Drive, And Love For Spaghetti

"Kurt Warner is my other teammate I want to thank. He came to the Cardinals when I was 21, and he shaped me by the example that he set through his faith, through his service to the community as a teammate, a husband, and a father, and also his weird, insatiable love for spaghetti," he said.

"Kurt, when you demanded that I elevate my preparation, consistency, and accountability, you dragged me into life's winner circle. The timing couldn't have been better for a young, impressionable kid, and I continue to aspire to be the kind of man that you are."

Emotional Goodbye to Parents

"Even though our parents, Carol and Larry are no longer with us, I still try every single day to make them proud. Mom, you were the first champion I knew and the greatest one of all. You lost your fight with breast cancer, but in the years that you lived, you taught me how to love. You showed me how to fight with integrity. You set the standard for our family and our community, and you always will be an example of a life well lived," said Fitzgerald.

"My dad, who I lost recently, is also here in spirit. I can feel his presence. He was the foundation of our family, and the standard that I measured myself against, Dad. I know there were times where it must have felt like you were carrying the weight of the world, but you always showed up, and your willingness to love and sacrifice, with the consistency, was the blueprint that I used to raise your grandsons."

Closing Message to His Kids

"Devin. I see your discipline, and it excites me about your future. Apollo, I see your curiosity; it expands everyone around you. And Milos, I see your fire, and I want to help you harness those amazing gifts. There's one thing that I want you boys to remember most from everything you've heard: Surround yourself with people who tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear," Fitzgerald said.

"Those are the people who actually love you. Copy their examples and remember, there's never much traffic on the extra mile in life. Bring others along with you. Don't just pursue excellence for yourself. Help others pursue it, too. That's the part of this story that matters the most. It's not the likes, it's not the follows, it's not the fame, but the people you travel with. The values you uphold. And in the end, it's not just about excellence. It's about the people who you help get there.

"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart, and may God bless you all."