Rams vs Cardinals Bold Predictions: Puka Nacua Erupts vs Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, in just a few hours time, will clash at SoFi Stadium for Week 6 action.

The Cardinals desperately need a win to prevent their season from slipping out of their hands while the Rams are hoping to avoid a disaster 2-4 start. The NFC West tilt should be fun between Sean McVay and his protégé in Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur.

Three bold predictions for today:

1. Puka Nacua Logs 200+ Receiving Yards

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs off the field after a victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Death. Taxes. Puka Nacua getting the pigskin.

The Cardinals have struggled to take away No. 1 receiving options all throughout the 2026 season, and with safety Budda Baker questionable entering Sunday, Arizona's secondary could be down both starters at safety alongside cornerback Will Johnson down for the season as well.

Nacua is no stranger to success against the Cardinals. His last two games (combined) against Arizona in 2025 saw him total 17 receptions for 243 yards and three touchdowns while he's fresh off a 17-reception performance on Monday Night Football.

The Rams use Nacua — plenty — and that will continue against an incredibly weak Cardinals defense that can't seem to figure out how to limit explosive weapons on a weekly basis.

Sean McVay always seems to have the answers to the test. To beat the Cardinals, using Nacua is like an open study guide.

2. Aaron Donald Gets Two Sacks

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donald has played in three games for Los Angeles since his return to NFL football, totaling just six tackles and one fumble recovered. He hasn't successfully reached the quarterback yet for a sack, but that appears likely to change against Arizona.

More and more, Donald is finding his footing again along the Rams' defensive line. That's bad news for a Cardinals offensive line missing multiple starters.

"I never thought that Aaron over the last few years — even though he wasn’t playing whenever I’d see him, whether it be at SoFi (Stadium) or over at Sean’s or whatnot, he looked like he could play," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said this week of Donald.

"Have you ever seen a cheetah warm up? No, they don’t. They just go. Well, Aaron can just go, and there’s a reason he’s the best to ever do it.”

Jacoby Brissett's time to throw is one of the fastest in the NFL, though he's been sacked 12 times through five games. The Cardinals' lackluster run game will lead to more pass-rush opportunities for Donald, who might be close to knocking the dust completely off.

3. Jacoby Brissett Gets Benched in 4th Quarter

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time is now running out for Jacoby Brissett to justify the raise he held out for over the summer, and Week 6's task against the third-ranked Rams defense is going to be a tall one with Jeremiyah Love out due to injury and Marvin Harrison Jr. traded to Houston.

After Week 1's win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cardinals' offense has largely been hit or miss. The team's rushing attack has dwindled, and Arizona relying on Brissett's arm to win games clearly isn't a recipe for success.

Brissett hasn't been the team's worst problem, though it's very clear through five weeks of football he's not a solution.

If the Cardinals struggle as expected, Arizona may open Pandora's box by benching Brissett and bringing veteran backup quarterback Gardner Minshew into the mix, who should finish action at SoFi Stadium but will only begin conversations around the team's quarterback position.