Rams vs Cardinals: How to Watch, TV Map, Uniform Matchup

Who: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

What: NFL Regular Season Action, Week 6

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1:05 PM MST

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

The Arizona Cardinals (1-4) and Los Angeles Rams (2-3) will meet for the first time this season when Sunday action at SoFi Stadium finally rolls around.

The two NFC West squads couldn't have more opposite trajectories or expectations as the 2026 regular season begins to take shape. Los Angeles is fully expected to be in the Super Bowl after their offseason investments while Arizona again is trending towards the basement of the NFL.

How to Watch

Cardinals-Rams can be found on FOX this week as their only late game in their broadcast window. Kenny Albert and Greg Olsen will be on the call with Pam Oliver on the sideline.

For those in market, if you have NFL+ you can stream it on mobile devices.

TV Map

Cardinals vs Rams is the only late game for FOX this week (pictured in yellow on the map, h/t 506 Sports) pic.twitter.com/CGMzAzbrUk — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) October 16, 2026

In the post above, Cardinals-Rams is yellow on the coverage map. Practically all of Arizona and the Los Angeles local market will see the game alongside some of northern California, Washington, some of Idaho, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Philadelphia and Boston.

How to Listen

In Arizona, you can catch the radio call on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM with J.P. Shadrick (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Dani Sureck (sideline) the voices you'll hear.

In Los Angeles, ESPN's 710 AM will feature game coverage with J.B. Long (play by play), Maurice Jones-Drew (color) and D'Marco Farr (sideline) on the call.

Uniform Matchup

The Rams, with a plethora of uniform options, are wearing their typical home looks with the blue/gold helmet, gold numbers on blue jerseys and gold pants with blue socks.

Gameday threads 🧵 pic.twitter.com/W5a6mGcfNS — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 15, 2026

Arizona continues to stick with their monochrome looks with all-white uniforms (with red numbers) being worn in Week 6:

The Best Thing Said This Week

Mike LaFleur spoke incredibly high of Matthew Stafford and his process to get ready throughout the week:

“Well, it starts with his process. His process is the most consistent I’ve ever been around in my life. It’s daily, and I won’t even take you through it because it’d take me an hour, but it was fascinating to watch him go through it Monday. Putting a game to bed and giving himself some time on a Tuesday. It was kind of cool. He’d bring his wife and kids in, get some breakfast and stuff like that. I’d always get to see the kids on Tuesday morning and then he’d go do what he needed to do after he dropped them off. He’s a great father too, as I’m kind of saying that.

"Then he’d clear his mind on Tuesday, as much as a quarterback can, and then get right back at it on Wednesday. He was there when the coffee machines were starting. By the time you got to install, he’d already kind of heard it three or four times. When I would be installing, I’d be kind of looking at him and you could tell when he’s listening and then you could also tell when he’s memorizing all the play calls, so you didn’t want to ask him a question, if you will, or ask him to speak because you kind of had that vibe. You know where he was at. He’s getting these plays and he’s visualizing it. Then it just goes on to practice and all those kinds of things. An ultimate professional. A better person, obviously an MVP, Hall of Fame quarterback and I look forward to going against that challenge.

"When I took this, I told him how grateful I am for him, but at the same time when it’s time to go on Sunday, let’s go. I’m excited to watch our guys go compete.”