Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Texans Debut Already Has Cardinals Taking Heat

Marvin Harrison Jr. has officially played his first snaps as a non-Arizona Cardinal, helping the Houston Texans emerge victorious over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Harrison tallied three receptions for 34 yards on limited snaps, which stirred some conversations across the internet.

Marvin Harrison Jr. gets his first catch as a Texan



HOUvsJAX on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/79N9CysaG5 — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

"We haven't seen Marvin Harrison Jr. this motivated in years. Arizona is really a place where football players go to die. MHJ has found his home in Houston ❤️" wrote Dov Kleiman on X.

PHNX's Bo Brack added, "The Texans win, pushing the Cardinals newly acquired second round pick down the draft board with a chance to plummet. Marvin Harrison Jr. got some easy looks in Houston despite a limited role. Not a great return on investment for Arizona so far 😬"

Welp, looks like HOU figured out Marv is better at winning over the middle than he is running clear outs all game. Go figure. Not like his tape coming out suggested that would be the case or anything. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Free Agent Sports #BidwillOut (@AZSportsFan20) October 18, 2026

"Oh look at that, the Texans are lining Marv up in the slot. Imagine that," said Locked On's Alex Clancy.

Harrison was traded for a second-round pick (among other minor moving parts from both sides) last Sunday after struggling through the first two years and change in Arizona.

“Definitely nervous, but I’m nervous before every game, because I care so much about this game of football,” Harrison said (h/t Houston Chronicle). “After the first catch, I was pretty good to go.”

There's a belief this is only the start for Harrison's fresh start with the Texans.

"Marvin Harrison Jr. gets traded from Arizona to Houston, goes through three time zones in a week, stays up late learning a new offense, travels to London and catches 3 of 4 targets on just 12 offensive snaps," said Texans Commentator on X.

"All three catches came over the middle, two in-breakers, including a tough contested grab between two defenders. Yet we were supposed to believe he just sucked because of some out-of-context route cutups, raw separation stats and a few training camp drops?

"Maybe the quarterback, scheme, route assignments, coaching and overall environment matter too. Maybe there’s more to evaluating a receiver than declaring he forgot how to play football based on a few clips and numbers without context."

While it was indeed time for a change of scenery for Harrison, it would be unfortunate to see Arizona's former No. 4 overall pick realize the potential so many Cardinals fans were hoping he'd reach.