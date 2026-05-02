Marvin Harrison Jr. is Officially on Notice After the Offseason, Even If No One Is Saying It

The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2026 offseason with plenty of excitement and noise surrounding what could possible come of the first year of Mike LaFleur's tenure in the desert.

Much of that hope resides on the offensive side of the ball, where LaFleur's expertise should shine with weapons such as Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and now Jeremiyah Love enter the mix.

The Cardinals particularly have all eyes on Harrison as he enters a third and crucial year, and he's officially on notice from fans and media on local and national levels.

Why Marvin Harrison Jr. is On Notice in 2026

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Harrison isn't on "notice" due to any new arrivals this offseason. The presence of Kendrick Bourne via free agency or late-round pick Reggie Virgil doesn't threaten his role at all.

The notice more so comes in eying the rearview mirror, where Harrison simply hasn't lived up to the hype of a fourth overall pick. Emerging out of Ohio State with some deeming him a generationa talentl, Harrison has been up and down through his first two seasons in the league.

That exact cause for that isn't just one singular facet, as a combination of play-calling, opportunity, injury, inexperience and overall play from the wideout have brewed together.

The hope with LaFleur is he'll be able to maximize all of Arizona's talents on the offensive side of the ball, but all eyes particularly are on Harrison and what the expected offensive mastermind can do with his talents at receiver.

"I just see him working every day," LaFleur said of Harrison at the NFL owner's meetings.

"Every day, and like I've told him numerous times, I'm just excited to work with him, because he wants to be worked with. So there's a lot in that body, and you guys have seen it, and it's our job to unlock it and you know his job to meet us halfway."

Yet the prevailing thought is if LaFleur can't squeeze more out of Harrison in 2026, a typically third and defining year for NFL players, Harrison's tenure in Arizona would officially be on the brink of extinction.

The Cardinals will have a big decision coming next offseason on his fifth-year option, and this season very much is make-or-break for Harrison in many ways.

What a successful year looks like can't be measured in numbers. There's no landmarks for Harrison to hit or fall under to make a final decision for the Cardinals. Given the other weapons around him and this being LaFleur's first year, the work isn't exactly cut out crystal clear for what needs to happen.

However, it feels like there's an understanding that Harrison does need to take a jump in 2026 after a roller coaster start to his career.