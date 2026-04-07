2 Cardinals Officially Back After Signing Tenders

ARIZONA — As the Arizona Cardinals officially begin their strength and conditioning program, two of their players have signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders.

Defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher and kicker Joshua Karty will be back with the team on one-year deals, as officially announced by the club.

What to know about each player:

More on P.J. Mustipher

From the Cardinals' media relations staff: "Mustipher (6-4, 320) appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals last season and had a career-high 32 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed. A three-year NFL veteran, Mustipher joined the Cardinals in 2024 and spent that season on Arizona’s practice squad after being with the Eagles in the offseason.

"Signed by Denver in 2023 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Penn State, the 26-year-old Mustipher was on the Broncos practice squad in 2023 before signing to the Saints active roster where he appeared in four games and posted four tackles and a quarterback pressure."

How he fits: Mustipher will be a rotational defensive lineman in the desert, as bigger names such as Walter Nolen, Dante Stills, Roy Lopez and Darius Robinson will see more snaps in 2026. However, he was a coach's favorite and is by no means a bad depth guy.

More on Joshua Karty

From the Cardinals' media relations staff: "Karty (6-2, 207) joined Arizona’s active roster in Week 17 last season from the Rams practice squad and was inactive the final two games of the season. He kicked in 25 games with the Rams (2024-25) after entering the league with Los Angeles as a sixth-round pick (209th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft from Stanford.

"Karty scored 172 points during his time with the Rams after making 39-of-49 field goal attempts and 55 PATs. The 24-year-old kicked in all 17 games as a rookie in 2024 and scored 119 points after connecting on 29-of-34 field goal attempts. He kicked in eight games with the Rams in 2025 prior to being released and re-signed to the practice squad."

How he fits: Karty will look to compete with Chad Ryland for Arizona's starting kicker spot this training camp, though Ryland is expected to win the job. From there, the Cardinals might not feel inclined to keep two kickers on the active roster — so training camp really might be make or break his chances of being in the desert period.