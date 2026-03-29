Cardinals Must Ignore Biggest Trade Asset

The Arizona Cardinals haven't quite added a ton of top-level talent in free agency, rather banking on their current crop of talent to continue leveling up.

And there's no bigger person who needs to step up than wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. entering 2026.

Harrison has largely been up and down during his initial stint with Arizona. The first two years of his career has shown flashes of what the Cardinals saw with the No. 4 overall pick, there's been far too many inconsistencies — and while if that's the fault of player or organization can be debated, there's no doubting Arizona needs more from Harrison in 2026.

Pro Football Focus believes Harrison is their best trade asset:

What PFF Said About Marvin Harrison Jr.

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"It’s been a disappointing first two seasons for the 2024 No. 4 overall pick. Coming out of a wide receiver factory with strong name pedigree, Harrison looked like a slam-dunk prospect," wrote John Kosko.

"Inconsistent quarterback play has played a role, but other top-tier receivers — such as Malik Nabers, Drake London and Garrett Wilson — have produced early in similar or even worse situations. While Harrison likely has better football ahead of him, the Cardinals’ current roster situation may warrant maximizing his value before his trade market declines."

Why Cardinals Can't Trade Marvin Harrison Jr. — Yet

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Cardinals can't give up on Harrison — not until we see him in Mike LaFleur's offense.

Part of LaFleur's allure is the potential to scheme receivers open in the likes of fellow play-callers in Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. That wasn't quite a strength of prior play-caller Drew Petzing in Arizona.

If Harrison is going to turn things around, LaFleur feels like a top candidate to do so. And if the Cardinals were indeed truly interested in hearing offers for their former top pick, they should see how one of the game's best up-and-coming offensive minds is able to utilize Harrison.

If LaFleur can't get the former No. 4 overall pick going, then Arizona should be fair game listening to offers ahead of 2027.

Yet it's still far too early to give up on Harrison.