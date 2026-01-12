3 NFL Teams Poised to Interview Jonathan Gannon Following Cardinals Firing

ARIZONA — Former Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon has a busy week ahead.

The Cardinals fired Gannon last week following a disappointing 2025 season, and seven days later the former head man in the desert reportedly has three job interviews lined up.

Per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Gannon is set to interview with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday for their defensive coordinator spot. Gannon then will interview with the Washington Commanders on Thursday for their defensive coordinator spot with his final stop coming on Sunday, when he'll speak with the Tennessee Titans for their vacancy at head coach:

Former #AZCardinals coach Jonathan Gannon had a busy week ahead. Sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo that his interview schedule is as follows:

— #Cowboys for DC tomorrow.

— #Commanders for DC Thursday.

— #Titans for HC Sunday. pic.twitter.com/mEeaqesHsF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2026

More on Jonathan Gannon

Gannon was fired by Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill after three seasons leading the organization. Arizona finished 3-14 in 2025 after starting the regular season 2-0.

"We just felt like we were going in the wrong direction and we needed to change course. So we did that this morning, and we're embarking on a search that Monti [Ossenfort] will be leading to bring on our next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals," Michael Bidwill said the Monday after Arizona's season ended.

"Three years ago, this roster looked a lot different. A combination of draft and free agency, injuries are obviously a factor. But when I look at just the totality of the circumstances -- I wanted 17 games over the 18 weeks to make that decision. Monti and I wanted to give the benefit of those coaches and those players to see a whole body of work for the whole season

"And at the end of last night, when we had a chance to speak and then again this morning after sleeping on it, we decided this was the best direction to go."

Gannon ends his first head coaching stint with a 15-36 record after making the jump from the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator spot.

The Cardinals currently have ten interview requests to replace him in Vance Joseph, Robert Saleh, Anthony Weaver, Patrick Brown, Raheem Morris, Klint Kubiak, Matt Nagy, Jeff Hafley, Chris Shula and Mike LaFleur.

What are the Cardinals looking for in Gannon's replacement?

"First and foremost, we're looking for a strong leader. Being a head coach in the NFL is a difficult job, and there's 31 other teams that are trying to do the same thing that we're doing," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said.

"And so a lot goes into that. There's being a strong leader, it's creating accountability and dependability in the locker room, it's creating advantages on the field, putting our players in a position to be successful.

"It's developing young players. It's helping them take that next step. We get players out of college, and we have to get them better. And so there's a lot that falls under the umbrella of a head coach, and so we're focused on finding a coach that can help us achieve those goals."

Latest Arizona Cardinals News