Former Cardinals TE Coach Lands New Opportunity

Former Arizona Cardinals TE Coach Ben Steele has found a new home.

Steele is heading to the Washington Commanders to coach the same position, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

"The Commanders are hiring Ben Steele as their tight ends coach, per source. A former NFL tight end, Steele spent the past three years with the Cardinals, coaching Trey McBride. Now he heads to Washington, which recently promoted David Raih to pass game coordinator."

Steele has previously been with Arizona since Jonathan Gannon's arrival in 2023. After the Cardinals announced their new coaching staff, which didn't feature Steele, it was obviously assumed Steele would find new adventures.

Steele helped play a major role in Trey McBride's development over the last three seasons, from Day 2 draft pick to arguably the league's best tight end.

Now, Steele heads to a Commanders squad that is set to see Zach Ertz become a free agent. His development with McBride could help foster better production at the position with or without Ertz's presence.

As for Arizona, they've hired Jake Moreland to replace Steele.

More on Jake Moreland

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

From the team's official press release:

"Jake Moreland (Tight Ends) spent the past three seasons (2023-25) with the Houston Texans coaching tight ends. The 49-year old Moreland has 23 years of coaching experience, including the past five years in the NFL. With the Texans, Moreland worked with TE Dalton Schultz, who led the team with a career-high 82 receptions in 2025. He finished the season with 777 receiving yards and three TDs while playing all 17 games for the second consecutive season. Schultz had 53 receptions for 532 yards and two TDs in 2024 after catching 59 passes for 635 yards and five TDs in 2023.

"Moreland went to Houston after coaching tight ends with the Broncos in 2022. With Denver, rookie TE Greg Dulcich had 33 receptions for 411 yards and two TDs in just 10 games. The 411 receiving yards were the second most by a rookie tight end in Broncos history. Prior to Denver, Moreland was with the Jets where he was the assistant offensive line coach.

"Prior to starting in the NFL, Moreland spent 18 years coaching at the collegiate level, spending time at his alma mater, Western Michigan (2005-11, 2017-20), the Air Force Academy (2012-14, ’16), Syracuse (2015), St. Joseph’s College (2004) and Elmhurst College (2003). He was the offensive coordinator, tight ends and offensive line coach at Western Michigan prior to entering the NFL. Moreland also coached wide receivers and tight ends at Air Force and tight ends and offensive tackles at Syracuse. During his first tenure at Western Michigan, Moreland helped develop TE Tony Scheffler who finished fourth in the Mackey Award voting (nation’s top TE) and was drafted by Denver in the second-round of the 2006 NFL Draft. Moreland played at Western Michigan and set a school tight end record in receptions (143) before playing in the NFL with the Jets and Browns."