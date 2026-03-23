3-Round Mock Draft Fills Arizona Cardinals Biggest Holes

With free agency essentially buried behind the Arizona Cardinals, we now shift our attention to how the organization can improve themselves in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals own picks in all seven rounds, highlighted by their third overall selection to begin first-round festivities. Arizona has no lower than the fourth pick in all seven rounds.

There's still plenty of holes to fill in the desert. In this three-round mock draft, we fill their biggest needs.

Round 1, Pick 3: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals added a few potential fill-ins at right tackle this free agency period with Matt Pryor and Elijah Wilkinson, though Arizona clearly needs a suitable anchor opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. for years to come, regardless of who is under center in the desert.

Enter Francis Mauigoa, who is considered to be one of the top offensive line prospects in the draft. Generational? Not quite, though his floor as a starting offensive tackle is incredibly high with strong marks in both the run and pass game.

This isn't the pick that will get fans excited, though in terms of shoring up an offensive line and improving their overall strength in the trenches (where games are won and lost), Mauigoa fits like a puzzle piece.

Round 2, Pick 34: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Josh Sweat had a career-high 12 sacks last season. The outside linebackers opposite of Sweat tallied just 4.5 — combined.

Needless to say, the Cardinals need some extra juice opposite of Sweat.

That comes in the form of Clemson's T.J. Parker, who very much has developing to do in terms of pass rush moves but flashed a strong mix of production and tape during his college tenure. He had a great Senior Bowl against strong NFL draft competition, too.

Parker's a powerful rusher that can play all three downs. While very much not a proven and consistent commodity, the Cardinals simply need better talent at reaching the passer. That's what they do here.

Round 3, Pick 65: Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) of Georgia Tech blocks during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Let's continue adding competition to the right side of the offensive line in Georgia Tech's Keylan Rutledge.

Isaiah Adams has been up and down during his two-year stint at right guard, and while he hasn't been brutally bad, the jury is still out on him being a guy Arizona can consistently depend on at right guard.

Under new head coach Mike LaFleur's assumed heavy usage of zone runs, the Cardinals will need a nasty body-mover at guard. Enter Rutledge, who is has been often described as tough but athletic interior guy.

While there's still work to be done in pass protection, Rutledge could potentially earn starting duties from Day 1 in Arizona if he plays to his potential.