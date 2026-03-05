6 Landing Spots for Kyler Murray After Arizona Cardinals Exit

The Arizona Cardinals move into the future without Kyler Murray as their franchise quarterback after reportedly releasing the former top pick ahead of 2026.

The move can't be official until March 11, though Arizona and Murray can prepare for the future going their separate ways with a little bit of planning ahead of what's sure to be another crazy free agent period.

Thanks to Arizona taking on a drastically large chunk of Murray's salary, he'll be able to sign for relatively cheap on the open market.

That makes his list of potential suitors long — but who exactly should be favored to sign him?

Six realistic landing spots for Murray:

Los Angeles Rams

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Murray is fine with not starting right away, this is the essential perfect landing spot.

What better place to land than Los Angeles with Sean McVay running the show? Murray would have the opportunity to re-wire his game and learn from one of the league's top offensive minds.

While Matthew Stafford says he's returning for another season, Murray could very well take over after. There's confidence with a strong defense and McVay's ability to maximize strengths on the offensive side of the ball, Murray could thrive.

Plus, him and Kliff Kingsbury going against Arizona twice per season would be a perfect dash of revenge for the former Cardinals QB-HC duo.

Minnesota Vikings

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell looks on in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Vikings have previously seen a former reclamation project in Sam Darnold have success, and with J.J. McCarthy not up to par, head coach Kevin O'Connell again is searching for a prime quarterback to maximize the current talent on the roster.

Murray with another superstar in wideout Justin Jefferson would be extremely fun, as we've see how big of a presence can help him with DeAndre Hopkins in the mix previously.

O'Connell, while maybe not McVay, is still one of the league's better offensive coaches and could very well be the ideal spot for Murray to rebound after Arizona.

Talent team? Check. Solid coach? Check.

There's concerns Murray wouldn't fare well in Green Bay/Chicago late in the year due to lack of experience in cold weather, but we've previously seen Murray perform well (Pittsburgh/Philadelphia) late in prior seasons.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks at a press conference introducing him as the next head coach of the Steelers at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Speaking of the Steelers, Pittsburgh could be in the market for a quarterback depending on Aaron Rodgers' decision to retire or return for another year.

Under new head coach Mike McCarthy, who has previously worked with Rodgers in Green Bay, perhaps he'd be able to get the best of Murray's skillset.

Similar to Minnesota, Pittsburgh's roster is ready to compete immediately with a strong defense to pair. The Steelers have talent, though they're still behind other teams on this list in terms of star power.

Is Murray the missing puzzle piece? He sure could be.

New York Jets

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This would be a move to potentially save Aaron Glenn's job, as New York kept the head coach around for another season — almost surprisingly.

Admittedly so this isn't the top destination for Murray, and if he's looking to get away from a dysfunctional organization, New York's not exactly the opposite of Arizona in that category.

There's weapons for Murray in the Big Apple such as Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, so it's not as if it would just be Murray in the mix.

This is a team to watch, just maybe not at the top of his list for multiple reasons. Yet if Murray's looking for a payday, New York can offer the biggest one.

Atlanta Falcons

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Falcons move into the future with Kevin Stefanski as their head coach, who typically has quarterback friendly systems.

In terms of weapons, this could make the most sense for Murray. He should be able to beat out an injured Michael Penix Jr. for the starting spot while Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London are there at his disposal.

That could be an extremely fun offense with Murray at the helm.

Atlanta narrowly missed the postseason in 2025, and Murray's upside could very well push them over the hump.

The big question here: Would Murray want to work with Stefanski's offense considering things didn't workout with Drew Petzing, who is a descendent of Stefanski?

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley discusses special teams coordinator Chris Tabor | Hal Habib / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dolphins are under the guidance of head coach Jeff Hafley and are looking to move off quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

That will be a hefty move financially for Miami, though Murray can go for cheap — which keeps the Dolphins in the mix for him.

Murray would have a legitimate track team as his supporting cast with De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle.

While the Dolphins do also make sense for free agent quarterback Malik Willis, Murray is also an option for them as well.