'I Never Wanted Things to End Like This' — Kyler Murray’s Goodbye to Cardinals Fans

The Arizona Cardinals are set to move into the 2026 season without franchise quarterback Kyler Murray.

After seven years in the desert, Murray is reportedly being released ahead of free agency.

Murray left the following message on his Instagram page:

Kyler Murray's Message

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"7 years…damn. I never wanted things to end like this," said Murray.

"I want to acknowledge how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and optimism I’ve received since the news broke. I am so appreciative to all the genuine supporters I’ve made throughout my career. There’s not enough words to express how much the positivity has helped throughout this transition, I love you all.

"To my teammates…It breaks me the most that we never got it done. It’s hard to look at this past year and accept that it was our last run together. I truly wish it would’ve gone different for all of us. To all the staff, from coaches to trainers etc. I will miss the process of chasing the ultimate goal together every day.

"Lastly, I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it, wherever that may be.

"Thank you & God Bless.🥋"

This mirrors a similar message he posted on X:

"To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you," he wrote.

"I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.

"I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it.

"Godspeed.🥋"

What's Next for Kyler Murray

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Murray is expected to be one of the more coveted assets on the available market, as he's still in his prime and has a notable resume including NFL Rookie of the Year honors and also is a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Thanks to his massive dead cap hit being absorbed by Arizona, he'll be able to find a suitable landing spot for pennies on the dollar.

Teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets could be interested in his services.