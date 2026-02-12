Cardinals Add Vikings WR Coach to Staff

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Minnesota Vikings assistant wide receivers coach Tony Sorrentino to their staff as their full-time position coach, according to ESPN's Peter Schrager.

"The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Minnesota Vikings Assistant WRs coach Tony Sorrentino as their WRs coach," Shrager wrote on X.

"Sorrentino has been in Minnesota for 4 years, working with WRs Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and now will be with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson."

Arizona saw previous position coach Drew Terrell depart for the same role on the Buffalo Bills as the massive staff turnover from head coach Jonathan Gannon to Mike LaFleur has already commenced.

The Cardinals hope Sorrentino can maximize a talented WR corps headlined by Harrison and Wilson.

Sorrentino also previously coached the Jacksonville Jaguars' wideouts from 2013-16. He also spent time in the college ranks which included being Florida Atlantic's director of football operations in 2018.

The Cardinals move into 2026 hoping for better offensive success after not scoring 30 or more points in a single game all season.

That's expected to happen under the guidance of LaFleur, who has spent the last three seasons as the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator.

Arizona surely hopes some of the Jefferson/Minnesota magic can spread to the Cardinals, though the Vikings have notably gotten solid production from receivers scattered across their depth chart.

For a Cardinals team that suffered numerous injuries to the position last year, Sorrentino's ability to help coach-up the talent in Minnesota should hopefully translate well to Arizona.

Also, spending numerous years under the tutelage of respected offensive mind and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell isn't bad to have, either.

"We are casting a wide net," LaFleur said on adding to his coaching staff.

"There's conversations that need to be had within this building, first with the coaches and all that. So we're going to be open to that, and again, we owe it to these players to build the best staff that we can for these guys."

So far, the Cardinals have added offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (who won't call plays) and running backs coach Matt Merritt.

With just two weeks remaining until the NFL combine, the Cardinals would be wise to begin finalizing their staff entering a pivotal 2026 offseason.

They get closer to doing so with Sorrentino.

