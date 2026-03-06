Kyler Murray Reportedly Targeting 2 Teams After Cardinals Release

For the first time in eight seasons, Kyler Murray will not be suiting up for the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray moves into 2026 as a free agent after the Cardinals informed him of their intentions to release him. The former No. 1 pick suffered a foot injury in Week 5 of last season and never returned.

Now, both sides look to go their separate ways starting anew. While it's still massively unknown what the Cardinals will do in terms of a replacement, Murray reportedly is eying two teams with free agency right around the corner.

Albert Breer: Kyler Murray Interested in Colts, Vikings

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"I sense that Minnesota is Kyler Murray’s preference, and that the Vikings are mulling their options. I’d love to see what Kevin O’Connell would be able to do with Murray. I think J.J. McCarthy will be on the Vikings’ roster next year, competing with another quarterback to start," wrote SI.com's Albert Breer in his recent mailbag.

He later added, "The Colts and Falcons are in a separate category. If the Colts re-sign Daniel Jones, both teams will have rehabbing quarterbacks who will have to really push to be back for the opener, and quarterback-friendly head coaches with strong development track records.

"So if Murray goes to either, he’d get starter reps through spring and summer, perhaps an opportunity to play early in the year, and the chance to reset under Shane Steichen or Kevin Stefanski. Which wouldn’t be the worst thing (and I have heard Murray has interest in Indy)."

The Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets could also be options for Murray — though Breer specifically highlighted Indianapolis and Minnesota as places of interest for the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

As far as Murray to Atlanta goes, will Murray's prior experience under Drew Petzing (a protégé of Stefanski) impact that decision? The Falcons have plenty of fun weapons to work with and narrowly missed the playoffs last year.

Minnesota feels like the top option at this point in time, which was also reported by another NFL insider earlier today as well. The opportunity to work with Justin Jefferson and with O'Connell, who helped ressurect Sam Darnold's career, is enticing with a team that could make the postseason in 2026 if all goes according to plan.

It's notable both Indianapolis and Minnesota play in indoor stadiums, which Murray previously did in his seven years in Arizona.

Indianapolis does have attractive offensive weapons for Murray to throw to while Steichen is a bright offensive mind. The Colts did tag Jones, so we'll see exactly how much more they want to add to their quarterback room in 2026.

The good news for free agent teams? Murray can sign for pennies on the dollar as Arizona is set to pay either $47/54 million (depending on if it's a pre or post-June 1 cut) in dead cap space this year.