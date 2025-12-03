Cardinals Down Big Names as Week 14 Practice Begins

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the their Week 14 contest against the Los Angeles Rams, though if they're hoping to play spoiler, Wednesday's practice participation isn't a good start.

The Cardinals, according to Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake, were missing all of RB Trey Benson, WRs Marvin Harrison Jr. and Greg Dortch, pass rusher Josh Sweat, DL Walter Nolen III, S Rabbit Taylor-Demerson, CB Max Melton and OL Kelvin Beachum today at practice.

That's quite the list.

The Cardinals are 3-9 and officially are out of playoff contention, though head coach Jonathan Gannon says the team will keep pushing through their final five weeks of the season.

“It's pro football, so everybody in that locker room loves to play and we find joy in competing. I know I do. We have a hell of an opportunity this week versus a really good team," Gannon said.

That might be hard to do without some of those major names missing.

The biggest is Harrison, who returned last Sunday after missing two games with appendicitis but suffered a heel injury. He was set to be evaluated earlier this week but there's been no official update on his status.

Benson is still in his 21-day window to return from injured reserve, as the running back hit IR with a knee injury earlier this year - though there's not a ton of optimism surrounding his availability this week.

Emari Demercado returned to practice for Arizona this week, which could give a boost to a running back room that features names such as Bam Knight and Michael Carter.

Josh Sweat, the team's leader in sacks, dealt with an eye injury last week but ended up playing against Tampa Bay. He's far and away been their best player in the front seven:

“I think (OLB Coach) Matt's (Feeney) done a good job with keeping him where we wanted to keep him (and) where he thinks he's his best at as it relates to us playing well on defense and winning the game," said head coach Jonathan Gannon.

"I like where the rotation is at. Obviously, he's typically in the game on big time downs. If he's not, there is a reason for it, so that's okay too. I think Josh is playing really well.”

Taylor-Demerson and Melton missed last week while Beachum was questionable entering Sunday in Tampa before playing.

