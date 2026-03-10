Cardinals' Winners and Losers Through Start of Free Agency

The Arizona Cardinals have had a roller coaster start to free agency, starting festivities off with a few misses at the plate before landing a succession of impact players, more notably on the offensive side of the ball.

The Cardinals still have work to do as we move past the opening stages of free agency, though when it comes to winners and losers from the first 24 hours — we've got a few:

Winner: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (42) reacts with teammates after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Also affectionately known as Rabbit, Taylor-Demerson now hops into starting safety duties next to Budda Baker after prior lead man Jalen Thompson is now departing for the Dallas Cowboys.

It never felt as if the Cardinals would be able to pay Thompson his market value, though part of the comfort with losing Thompson was Taylor-Demerson's solid play through his first two years in the desert.

Taylor-Demerson is a rangy player who both covers and tackles well. The Cardinals were always high on the former Day 3 pick, and now he'll have a clear shot to finally emerge as a full-time starter entering his third season.

Loser: Trey Benson

Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) breaks out of the backfield against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Sept. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Free agent running back Tyler Allgeier was one of Arizona's first free agent signings, and regardless of your feelings on James Conner's restructure to remain with the team, it sure feels like Benson will be the odd man out.

Allgeier is an extremely secure runner, having not fumbled once in his four-year career while making his hay as a tough, physical runner that also excels in pass protection. Conner, when healthy, is an obvious lead back in the desert, leaving Benson as the clear third choice after a volatile start to his career.

Benson has flashed that home-run hitting ability he displayed often coming out of college, though those moments have been too far and few between. Now entering his third season, Benson clearly has his work cut out for him to not fall behind in the pecking order of Arizona's backfield.

Winner: Jacoby Brissett

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

There's two ways to look at the start of free agency.

1: If Brissett stays, he'll be the clear starting quarterback after the Cardinals didn't bring home either Malik Willis or Jimmy Garoppolo, ultimately signing Gardner Minshew. Arizona also upgraded spots at RG, WR and RB to kick festivities off, so Brissett would be rocking with an improved offensive play-caller in Mike LaFleur and better personnell, too.

2: If Brissett departs via trade like some insiders suspect, he'll be starting anew and escaping a Cardinals organization that very clearly is a long ways from competing. He got solid starting experience last year, put up career bests in yards/touchdowns and earned solid money during his short stint in Arizona before leaving them behind while the Cardinals are still sorting themselves out.

Either way feels like a win for Brissett.

Loser: Jon Gaines II

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (71) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the signing of Isaac Seumalo, the Cardinals added an immediate starter to fill either left or right guard. One would think, correctly, that spells bad news for either previous starter in Evan Brown or Isaiah Adams.

While that's true, I believe the real loser here is Jon Gaines II, who has been relegated to backup duties for his entire career as a guard/center prospect. He got solid snaps in six games for Arizona last year to prove himself, though it's clear the Cardinals still wanted to add talent at his position.

Even if Brown gets cut as many project, Gaines still finds himself in the same spot as last season as a backup who only appears likely to crack the lineup if an injury ahead of him occurs.