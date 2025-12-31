Cardinals Fans Won't Like Insider's Latest Update on Jonathan Gannon

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a massive decision on their hands when it comes to Jonathan Gannon's future.

The third year of Gannon's tenure hasn't gone anywhere according to plan, and that's brought some massive questions surrounding his job status moving into 2026.

Many fans are clamoring for Gannon to be gone, though ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler offered the following update in today's column:

"That one is complicated, because some within the coaching staff are cautiously optimistic that Jonathan Gannon will get a fourth year, and some within the coaching industry see a path to Gannon potentially staying," wrote Fowler.

"Owner Michael Bidwill likes Gannon and can attribute the rough season to injuries and the lack of a hand-picked quarterback for the head coach. The flip side is Arizona is so far away from the other three teams in the NFC West and simply isn't competitive right now."

Jonathan Gannon Seems to Think He's Safe

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gannon himself as been asked about it multiple times in recent weeks, as the Cardinals are just 3-13 entering the final game of the season.

He seems to be pretty confident in hanging around for 2026.

"I feel really good," Gannon told Burns and Gambo on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM this week.

"I talk with Monti [Ossenfort] and Michael [Bidwill] every week, man. Those conversations have been good."

Gannon currently has a 15-35 record as Arizona's head coach.

"I'm not gonna get into all of that, but I feel good," he added on his talks with owner Michael Bidwill.

It's likely that some form of change is coming within the organization, as running it back with the same cast simply wouldn't be acceptable.

The most likely changes are set to come at offensive coordinator and quarterback, where Drew Petzing and Kyler Murray are heavily favored to be sent packing this coming offseason.

Where Gannon fits into that picture remains to be seen, as the reporting on his job security has been practically all over the place at this point in time.

Theres pros and cons to keeping Gannon, as the results simply haven't been acceptable -- though a slew of injuries have surely hampered his team's ability to get the job done.

That's a massive decision to be made by Bidwill, who will have to effectively pay three coaches if Gannon is fired with two years left on his contract.

