ARIZONA -- It's rumors galore surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and what may or may not happen with the future of Jonathan Gannon.

The Cardinals' head coach is putting the finishing touches on his third and most disappointing season in the desert with a 3-13 record entering Week 18.

There's changes coming -- surely -- though Gannon's status will determine how the 2026 offseason is approached and ultimately the entire direction of the Cardinals moving into the future.

Gannon, for his two cents, sure believes his seat is safe for next year.

Jonathan Gannon Feels Good About Returning to Cardinals

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I feel really good," Gannon told Burns and Gambo on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM this week.

"I talk with Monti [Ossenfort] and Michael [Bidwill] every week, man. Those conversations have been good."

When asked directly if he expects to be back next year, Gannon said: "Absolutely."

He also added "I do," when asked about feeling good about coming back.

Full clip:

"I feel really good (about my future with the organization). ... I talk with Monti and Michael every week, man, those conversations have been good."



Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told @BurnsAndGambo he "absolutely" expects to be back in 2026. pic.twitter.com/SKXDUbuxtk — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) December 30, 2025

Should Jonathan Gannon Return to Cardinals?

That energy matches what Gannon told reporters at his Monday press conference:

"I'm not gonna get into all of that, but I feel good," said Gannon when asked about his daily conversations with Bidwill.

He also added "I have confidence in myself," when asked why he believes he'll be back.

That certainly feels like a growing expectation in Arizona, which has led to some hefty discourse surrounding the Cardinals after missing the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

A massive slew of injuries has decimated Arizona's roster throughout the course of 2025, though it's also fair to say the Cardinals have also underperformed from start to finish of 2025.

“I've been through years like this. (I’m) not proud of them, but they happen," Gannon said Monday.

"I've been on teams that haven't played well, and you learn and you grow. (In) all different parts in my career — even on winning teams. You suffer a tough loss (and) there's a lot of growth that comes from that. You have to find growth in anything good and bad, but I just feel like there's no hiding from adversity. There's really not.

"So, you can't soften the blow in any way, shape or form and then that can allow you to be like, 'Well, we don't really have to change much, or I don't really have to do this different, or whatever the case may be. I don't really have to study this as much.' It forces you to make changes.”

We'll ultimately see next week if anything changes with the Cardinals, though by Gannon's account, he seems to be safe.

