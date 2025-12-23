Cardinals’ Latest Roster Move Has People Talking

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are 3-12, way out of the playoff picture and are projected to lose their final two games.

Yet Tuesday's flurry of roster moves offered an interesting nugget that's spurred some conversation.

Among other moves, the Cardinals signed Los Angeles Rams kicker Josh Karty from their practice squad. Per NFL rules, Karty has to be on the active roster this week.

That spells bad news for Chad Ryland, who has struggled in recent weeks -- though it's unknown if he picked up an injury.

“I have all the faith in the world in him," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Ryland after Week 16's defeat to the Atlanta Falcons, where he missed two field goals in Arizona's one-score loss.

"I’m sure he wants some back obviously just like everybody in there. I’ll keep putting him out there. I got faith in him.”

Ryland has missed at least one kick in each of his last five games where he's attempted a field goal, going 8-14 since November 16.

We'll get to talk with Gannon on Wednesday morning ahead of practice, though it's clear the Cardinals aren't pleased with Ryland's current output.

Other Cardinals Roster Moves

Karty wasn't the only practice squad addition, as Arizona also signed cornerback Kalen King from the Carolina Panthers' practice squad.

The Cardinals also officially placed Garrett Williams and Walter Nolen III on injured reserve, ending their season.

The roster turnover seen in the desert this season has been unreal, as Arizona's used a league-leading 80 players.

"It's a challenge, but again that's our job as coaches to make sure we're putting them in the right positions. Guys got to go in and play," Gannon said of the continual fresh faces that have to be plugged in and played.

"I always tell the coaches before camp starts before you make the 53 [man roster] you got 90 guys going to camp, or 89/88 guys, however many you got going to camp. I tell all the coaches, like, 'I am telling you this is going to happen. The people that you think are going to get cut are going to end up being playing for you. So develop them, get them ready to go.' And sure enough it almost always works out like that in one way, shape or form.

"This year, a little bit unique ... we've had a lot more guys have to play. And that's something that we've had to deal with but you got to put them in positions. You got to develop them. They got to go out and play well, that's our job."

