Cardinals Made Unfortunate NFL History as 345-Pound Lineman Burns Defense

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals helped make some heavy -- and unfortunate -- history in their Week 17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Arizona allowed Bengals offensive lineman Cody Ford to not only line up at wide receiver -- but also record a reception and ultimately go 20+ yards before being brought down.

According to senior researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming, Ford is the heaviest player (345 pounds) in NFL history to record a scrimmage play of 20 or more yards.

The Bengals were up 30-7 against Arizona in the final stages of the third quarter when the play happened.

That wasn't the first time an offensive lineman had success through the air against Arizona's defense, as the Cardinals allowed Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs to record a touchdown reception in Week 13 while Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews dropped a wide-open score at State Farm Stadium in Week 16.

Bengals React to Big Man Catch

The Cardinals ultimately fell 37-14 in Cincinnati.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor says the play was designed to go to Ford all week.

"With Noah (Fant) going into the week not knowing how were going to have Noah, we had a lot of heavier 12-personnel groupings where he (Cody Ford) was going to be out there. Just to keep the guys in the O-line room, keep that energy sky-high — not that I need to create anything to do that — but we practice it, he caught it during the week, and I felt like (it was) the right moment to get it called," Taylor said post-game.

When Joe Burrow was asked about it post-game, he said:

“Yeah, I was thinking Ja’Marr (Chase) and then the safety played it pretty well. So, I just progressed outside to Cody. I threw it to him early in the week in practice. It’s kind of a joke, but that’s just how the play played out.

"I’m always for fun stuff like that. No. 1, it keeps the defense off balance. No. 2, it was just fun.”

Ford himself offered:

“It was drawn up earlier in the week. Joe (Burrow) kept throwing it to me and I thought he was joking when we went out there in practice, and then he was like ‘Alright, here’s the play,’ and we started running it. And then the next day we ran it again, and I was like ‘Alright.’ We mentioned it last night that we would call this play. That’s what happened.”