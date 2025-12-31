Cardinals Make Final Marvin Harrison Jr. Decision vs Rams

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will not have Marvin Harrison Jr. this week, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Harrison, who has been dealing from a heel injury, also now is suffering from a new foot injury from Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 to finish the 2025 season.

More on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Injury

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Harrison concludes his sophomore season with 41 receptions for 608 yards and four touchdowns.

"I thought he did some good things. We moved him around the formation. He scored points for us. He got open, caught it. I don't think he's hit his ceiling and look forward to the future with that," Gannon said of Harrison.

"I thought that he made some contested catches because of some some size. We'll look at that in the future and see if that's the right thing."

The Cardinals have seen Michael Wilson rise to the occasion in absence of Harrison's injuries this season, which include a foot, heel and appendix ailment.

"He wants to play. And he wants to help us win. He wants to go out there and play football," Gannon said last week of playing Harrison despite the Cardinals being out of playoff contention.

"So again, we always do what's best for the player. If we thought that we were endangering him, we wouldn't put him out there so if he feels good enough to play, he'll play."

Harrison hasn't quite lived up to the hype of being a No. 4 overall pick, though that's been life for a Cardinals team that's battled injuries up and down the roster.

That includes the wideout spot, as Arizona's lost names such as Zay Jones, Greg Dortch and Simi Fehoko to injured reserve in 2025.

Harrison has received criticism even when he's been on the field, as a mix of inconsistent play and opportunity has shadowed a year that's even frustrated his father -- who was critical of the Cardinals' usage of his son.

Plenty of fans shared that same sentiment, though to Jr.'s credit, he's never pointed the finger at anybody but himself in what's now been two tough seasons.

The Cardinals will have a closed practice today with their first injury report of Week 18 being revealed later in the afternoon.

Unfortunately, Harrison's name will be included, and we won't see him take the field until 2026.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News